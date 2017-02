* Forties weakens to dated minus 25 cents

* Talk of trader fixing Forties shipment to South Korea

* Swaps firm at front of curve

LONDON, July 24 North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened on Tuesday, coming under pressure from ample supply as a result of competition from other light, sweet crudes.

"The market has been clearing reasonably well," said a North Sea trader. "Refining margins are holding up."

There was talk on Tuesday that a trading company was lining up a 1 million-barrel cargo of Forties for shipment to South Korea in August, but this could not be confirmed.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* Statoil sold to Mercuria an Aug. 10-12 Forties at dated minus 25 cents. That was down from the last deal, done on Thursday at dated plus 5 cents, and the lowest since July 4 according to Reuters data.

* Shell said it offered an Aug. 7-9 cargo down to dated minus 25 cents, without finding a buyer.

OTHER GRADES

* Norway's Statoil was offering an Aug. 24 Statfjord at dated plus $2.00, a trader said. That was some way above price talks around dated plus $1.60-$1.70 heard earlier this week.

SWAPS

* The first week moved into backwardation, while the following three weeks remained in a flat structure.

30-03/8 Oct +105

6-10/8 Oct +94

13-17/8 Oct +95

20-24/8 Oct +95

28-31/8 Oct +87

3-7/9 Oct +67

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; editing by William Hardy)