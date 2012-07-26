* Ekofisk offered lower at dated plus $1.10

* Forties stable after drop

* Swaps backwardation flattens

LONDON, July 26 North Sea Forties crude steadied on Thursday after a decline and other grades drifted lower, weighed by limited prompt demand and ample supply of high-quality crude.

Competition from West African crudes has pressured the North Sea market. Even so, some traders say the market may have found a floor ahead of maintenance work, such as the shutdown of 0the Buzzard oilfield in September, that will reduce supply.

Reduced flows to South Korea of August-loading crude have also weighed on Forties, as maintenance at the Hound Point terminal is due to prevent VLCC loadings for around six weeks as of Aug. 1.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* BP offered an Aug. 13-15 Forties at dated plus 15 cents and Shell offered Aug. 14-16 at the same level. Both were up from a deal on Wednesday for an earlier-loading Aug. 7-9 cargo at dated minus 25 cents, the lowest since July 2.

With no sign of a corresponding increase in bids, Forties was left unchanged.

OTHER GRADES

* Ekofisk: BP offered its Aug. 10-12 cargo at dated plus $1.10, down 10 cents from Wednesday's offer.

* Statoil was indicating a few cargoes for late August which included Gullfaks at dated $3.30, Oseberg at dated plus $1.40 and Statfjord at dated plus $2.00, a trader said -- all above recent values. These cargoes are seen as loading too far in advance to attract keen buying interest at present.

SWAPS

* The backwardation at the front of the curve narrowed further, reflecting an easing price premium for prompt physical barrels.

30-03/8 Oct +103

6-10/8 Oct +98

13-17/8 Oct +104

20-24/8 Oct +106

28-31/8 Oct +101

3-7/9 Oct +78

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)