* Ekofisk offered lower at dated plus $1.10
* Forties stable after drop
* Swaps backwardation flattens
LONDON, July 26 North Sea Forties crude steadied
on Thursday after a decline and other grades drifted lower,
weighed by limited prompt demand and ample supply of
high-quality crude.
Competition from West African crudes has pressured the North
Sea market. Even so, some traders say the market may have found
a floor ahead of maintenance work, such as the shutdown of 0the
Buzzard oilfield in September, that will reduce supply.
Reduced flows to South Korea of August-loading crude have
also weighed on Forties, as maintenance at the Hound Point
terminal is due to prevent VLCC loadings for around six weeks as
of Aug. 1.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP offered an Aug. 13-15 Forties at dated plus 15 cents
and Shell offered Aug. 14-16 at the same level. Both were up
from a deal on Wednesday for an earlier-loading Aug. 7-9 cargo
at dated minus 25 cents, the lowest since July 2.
With no sign of a corresponding increase in bids, Forties
was left unchanged.
OTHER GRADES
* Ekofisk: BP offered its Aug. 10-12 cargo at dated plus
$1.10, down 10 cents from Wednesday's offer.
* Statoil was indicating a few cargoes for late August which
included Gullfaks at dated $3.30, Oseberg at dated plus $1.40
and Statfjord at dated plus $2.00, a trader said -- all above
recent values. These cargoes are seen as loading too far in
advance to attract keen buying interest at present.
SWAPS
* The backwardation at the front of the curve narrowed
further, reflecting an easing price premium for prompt physical
barrels.
30-03/8 Oct +103
6-10/8 Oct +98
13-17/8 Oct +104
20-24/8 Oct +106
28-31/8 Oct +101
3-7/9 Oct +78
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)