* Forties recovers to dated minus 10 cents

* Sept/Oct Brent futures spread rises

* Swaps curve in backwardation

LONDON, July 27 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Friday, finding a floor ahead of summer maintenance work expected to reduce supplies.

Traders said the market may have bottomed out earlier this week. Maintenance such as the shutdown of the UK's largest oilfield, Buzzard, in September, will reduce supply. Buzzard is the largest contributor to Forties.

Analysts said the rising premium of September Brent to October LCOc1-LCOc2 reflected expectations of sharply reduced output as a result. The spread was trading above $1 on Friday.

"The declining production in the UK is likely to be a hot subject of discussion during September and October, if as we expect the number of Forties cargoes available for benchmarking will fall close to zero," said Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix.

"The front Brent spread continues to strengthen in anticipation of that and given the squeeze potential on Forties during the maintenance of the Buzzard field we will not propose a limit for the backwardation potential of Brent during September and October."

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* Shell sold to Trafigura an Aug. 15-17 Forties at dated minus 10 cents. That was up from a deal on Wednesday for an earlier-loading Aug. 7-9 cargo at dated minus 25 cents, the lowest since July 2.

* BP offered an Aug. 13-15 Forties at dated minus 5 cents, which it withdrew.

SWAPS

* The curve remained in a backwardation although it was flattening:

30-03/8 Oct +117

6-10/8 Oct +115

13-17/8 Oct +115

20-24/8 Oct +113

28-31/8 Oct +111

3-7/9 Oct +81

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy and David Holmes)