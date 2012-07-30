* Forties strengthens to dated plus 5 cents

* Urals, upcoming maintenance, lend support

* Backwardation in swaps curve steepens

LONDON, July 30 North Sea Forties crude differentials strengthened again on Monday, retaining the Friday's momentum as stronger Urals prices continued to lend support and Vitol sought Forties for a potential cargo to South Korea.

Traders said that stronger tenders for Urals were helping to lift Forties. With the Buzzard oil field still the largest contributor to Forties it is increasingly being seen as more akin to a heavy sour grade than a light sweet grade, and therefore closer in quality to Urals.

In addition, Vitol, which was seen buying in the window from BP today, is said to be lining up a 1 million-barrel cargo of Forties for shipment to South Korea in August.

This is about half the size of a typical very large crude carrier. The company is seeking the smaller cargo because VLCCs cannot load from Hound Point in August as the jetty is undergoing maintenance for six weeks.

Traders are not expecting to see much more weakness on Forties, even though West African crudes are still in plentiful supply, because of the support from Urals.

"Urals will support Forties differentials for, say, another week or two and then slowly Forties differentials should rise to reflect its improved quality and reduced availability," said one trader.

He was alluding to upcoming maintenance at the Buzzard oil-field in September, which will reduce the supply of Forties.

Another trader said that refining margins were still pretty strong, with both gasoline and gasoil margins in double figures. This is encouraging European refiners to process more crude and providing further support for Forties.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* BP sold an Aug. 18-20 Forties cargo to Vitol at dated plus 5 cents. This is up from a deal on Friday for an Aug. 15-17 cargo at dated minus 10 cents.

* Trafigura also offered an Aug. 15-17 Forties cargo flat to benchmark dated Brent.

OTHER GRADES

* BP again offered its Aug. 10-12 Ekofisk cargo at dated plus 85 cents. This is down from previous market assessments for Ekofisk at dated plus $1-$1.10.

SWAPS

* The backwardation in the swaps curve steepened, indicating anticipation of greater tightness in the market:

30-03/8 Oct +100

6-10/8 Oct +107

13-17/8 Oct +109

20-24/8 Oct +105

28-31/8 Oct +75

3-7/9 Oct +40

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)