* Forties rises to dated plus 15 cents

* Ekofisk offered lower

* Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due

LONDON, Aug 1 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Wednesday ahead of looming maintenance shutdowns and an expected drop in September loading exports.

September loading programmes are expected to emerge around Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties.

The expected fall in output is supporting the September/October Brent spread, say analysts. The spread LCOc1-LCOc2 rose to $1.25 by 1644 GMT.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* BP sold to Vitol an Aug. 20-22 Forties at dated plus 15 cents. That was up from the highest of three deals done on Tuesday at dated plus 10 cents.

* In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 23-27 Forties at dated plus 10 cents, and Trafigura offered Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated plus 25 cents.

OTHER GRADES

* Ekofisk came under pressure from a lower offer. BP offered an Aug. 11-13 Ekofisk at dated plus 75 cents, down from a bid at dated plus $1.20 for a late August cargo.

SWAPS

* The swaps curve rose for the first four weeks and moved into a flat structure at the front, from contango on Tuesday, as follows:

6-10/8 Oct +166

13-17/8 Oct +166

20-24/8 Oct +155

28-31/8 Oct +140

3-7/9 Nov +170

10-14/9 Nov +135

