Samsung Group says will do best to ensure truth revealed in court
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
* Forties rises to dated plus 15 cents
* Ekofisk offered lower
* Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due
LONDON, Aug 1 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Wednesday ahead of looming maintenance shutdowns and an expected drop in September loading exports.
September loading programmes are expected to emerge around Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties.
The expected fall in output is supporting the September/October Brent spread, say analysts. The spread LCOc1-LCOc2 rose to $1.25 by 1644 GMT.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold to Vitol an Aug. 20-22 Forties at dated plus 15 cents. That was up from the highest of three deals done on Tuesday at dated plus 10 cents.
* In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 23-27 Forties at dated plus 10 cents, and Trafigura offered Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated plus 25 cents.
OTHER GRADES
* Ekofisk came under pressure from a lower offer. BP offered an Aug. 11-13 Ekofisk at dated plus 75 cents, down from a bid at dated plus $1.20 for a late August cargo.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve rose for the first four weeks and moved into a flat structure at the front, from contango on Tuesday, as follows:
6-10/8 Oct +166
13-17/8 Oct +166
20-24/8 Oct +155
28-31/8 Oct +140
3-7/9 Nov +170
10-14/9 Nov +135
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jane Baird)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.