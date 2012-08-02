* Forties rises to dated plus 40 cents

* Maintenance to reduce Sept flows, programmes due

* Swaps firmer, backwardation steepens

LONDON, Aug 2 North Sea Forties crude differentials climbed on Thursday, gaining for a fourth day this week ahead of looming maintenance that will reduce output and supported by talk of arbitrage trading to Asia.

Vitol, the buyer of a Forties cargo on Thursday, is expected by other traders to be lining up a 1 million barrel shipment of the grade to South Korea in August.

September loading programmes are expected to emerge around Aug. 5-7. The Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance in September, reducing the supply of Forties.

Expectations for a fall in output are supporting the September/October Brent spread, analysts say. The spread LCOc1-LCOc2 rose further on Thursday to $1.53 by 1551 GMT.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* Trafigura sold to Vitol an Aug. 21-23 Forties at dated plus 40 cents, up 25 cents from trading on Wednesday. That was Vitol's fourth Forties purchase in the window this week.

* In other activity, Total bid for an Aug. 24-28 Forties at dated plus 20 cents, and Morgan Stanley bid Aug. 26-28 at dated plus 20 cents.

OTHER GRADES

* Ekofisk came under pressure as BP finally sold its increasingly prompt Aug. 11-13 cargo to Total at dated plus 65 cents, down 10 cents from an offer on Wednesday.

SWAPS

* The swaps curve moved up and shifted into backwardation at the front, from a flat structure on Wednesday, as follows:

6-10/8 Oct +235

13-17/8 Oct +215

20-24/8 Oct +195

28-31/8 Oct +170

3-7/9 Oct +130

10-14/9 Oct +90

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; Editing by Jane Baird)