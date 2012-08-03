* Forties bid up to dated plus 40 cents

* Oseberg loadings to rise in Setptember

* Swaps in backwardation

LONDON, Aug 3 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained at firm levels on Friday, with three bidders looking for cargoes, ahead of looming field maintenance expected to reduce output.

Forties volumes are expected to be lower in September as the Buzzard oilfield will close for scheduled maintenance. Details will emerge in the September loading programme, which traders say is due on Aug. 7.

The September programme for Oseberg emerged on Friday, scheduling an increase in supplies after a strike hit output in July and August.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* There were three bids for Forties in the Platts window and the highest was from Vitol, which bid Aug. 24-26 to dated plus 40 cents. Total and Morgan Stanley were the other bidders.

* The bid was at the same level as a deal on Thursday, implying a steady to higher value for Forties.

OTHER GRADES

* Statoil was offering end-August Oseberg at dated plus $1.40 and Gullfaks at dated plus $3.30 cif, unchanged from Thursday and above the last known traded values.

SEPTEMBER PROGRAMMES

* The Oseberg stream will load about 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, a trade source said on Friday, up from a planned 116,000 bpd in August.

Supply of the crude was reduced in July and August by a strike in Norway. 

SWAPS

* The swaps curve remained in backwardation, as follows:

6-10/8 Oct +222

13-17/8 Oct +200

20-24/8 Oct +178

28-31/8 Oct +153

3-7/9 Oct +110

10-14/9 Oct +70

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)