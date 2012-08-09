* Forties weakens to dated plus 50 cents

* Tighter Sept supplies to limit decline

* Swaps backwardations narrows

LONDON, Aug 9 Forties crude oil differentials weakened slightly on Thursday as an end-August cargo traded but remained at a sizeable premium to dated Brent supported by reduced supplies.

North Sea output is expected fall in September mainly because of a drop in Forties output due to maintenance work at the Buzzard oilfield.

FORTIES BFO-FOT

* BP sold to Total an Aug 26-28 Forties at dated plus 50 cents, down 5 cents from a deal on Wednesday.

* That was down from an offer on Wednesday of a cargo loading on the same dates at dated plus 71 cents.

SWAPS

* The swaps curve remained in backwardation, albeit a narrower one:

13-17/8 Oct +173

20-24/8 Oct +160

28-31/8 Oct +140

3-7/9 Oct +105

10-14/9 Oct +60

17-21/9 Oct +15

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)