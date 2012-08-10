* Forties cargo unsold at dated plus 50 cents * Oseberg cargoes trade at dated plus $1.50 * Swaps backwardation narrows again at front end LONDON, Aug 10 Forties crude oil differentials weakened a notch on Friday as a cargo offered at Thursday's price failed to sell, but traders said Forties would remain supported in the coming week on the back of planned maintenance and robust refinery margins. "I expect the physical to be well-bid," said a trader. "Refining margins are pretty healthy in middle distillates, and naphtha is performing well." Forties was also underpinned by the fact that North Sea output is expected to fall by about 17 percent in September, mainly due to maintenance work at the Buzzard oilfield. Buzzard is the single biggest contributor to the Forties stream. In the second half of the month, competition from cheap West African barrels may put North Sea grades under pressure again, one trader suggested. "There is a little bit of uncertainty in the market at the moment," another participant said. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP offered a Forties cargo for Aug. 28-30 at dated plus 50 cents, in line with Thursday's trade for an Aug. 26-28 Forties cargo. The cargo failed to sell, although BP had dropped its price from opening at dated plus 60 cents. OTHER GRADES * A cargo of Ekofisk traded at dated plus $1.35, but a trader said this was a package deal and that the market was looking at dated plus $1.15-$1.20 for a more realistic price indication. * The last price indication for Gullfaks was heard at dated plus $3.00. * Two Oseberg cargoes were also said to have traded, at dated plus $1.50 for Sept. 9 and 15 loading dates. Statoil sold the cargoes to P&C. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in backwardation with the spread at the front end narrowing, whilst across the curve it steepened: 13-17/8 Oct +195 20-24/8 Oct +185 28-31/8 Oct +162 3-7/9 Oct +125 10-14/9 Oct +70 17-21/9 Oct +20 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)