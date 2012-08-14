* Forties, Ekofisk sold at lower levels by BP * September supply decline, quality rise to support Forties * Swaps backwardation widens at front LONDON, Aug 14 North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened on Tuesday as a late-August cargo found a home, but traders said the drop may not last due to tighter supplies in September. Maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield in September will both reduce supply and improve the quality of the Forties blend because of the loss of Buzzard's relatively sulphurous crude, propping up prices. "I doubt it will last long," said a Forties trader of the drop in differentials. "These are sour cargoes, whilst the ones we will get soon will be much sweeter." Elsewhere in the market, Norwegian state controlled oil firm Statoil was indicating a few cargoes, having sold several shipments at the end of last week. FORTIES BFO-FOT * BP sold to Gunvor an Aug. 28-30 Forties at dated plus 20 cents, lower than its offer on Monday at dated plus 35 cents. * Shell offered an Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Forties at dated plus 35 cents, and did not sell the cargo in the Platts window. OTHER GRADES * Statoil was offering a few cargoes, including Sept. 25 Statfjord at dated plus $2.20 and Sept. 24 Gullfaks at dated plus $3.50, both up on previously known values. * Ekofisk: BP sold to Total a Sept. 4-6 cargo at dated plus $1.10, 5 cents below an offer on Monday. Statoil sold another cargo of Ekofisk, which it had been offering at dated plus $1.45, a trader said. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve widened out again: 20-24/8 Oct +200 28-31/8 Oct +180 3-7/9 Nov +207 10-14/9 Nov +152 17-21/9 Nov +102 24-28/9 Nov +66 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)