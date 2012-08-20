* Forties bids reach dated plus 80 cents * Traders eye other grades * Swaps curve flips into contango at front LONDON, Aug 20 North Sea Forties crude differentials for cargoes loading in the middle of September edged higher on Monday as traders eyed planned maintenance in the Buzzard oilfield, although near-dated cargoes remained under pressure. The market was fairly quiet as many traders were still on holiday and refiners appeared to be reasonably well covered, market participants said. A Shell cargo for Aug. 30-Sept. 1, which had been brought forward from the September loading programme, was advanced again to Aug. 29-31, effectively moving it out of the window today. This was expected to take some pressure off of Forties at the front end. "Then dated can move up again," a trader said. With only nine Forties cargoes loading in September due to the Buzzard maintenance, focus is shifting to other grades, particularly Ekofisk, which will exceed Forties in volume for September. "People expect Ekofisk, Oseberg and Brent to be passed through the chains," said one market participant, referring to forward contracts that can be taken out on specific cargoes in the paper market. Analysts at Commerzbank noted that although production outages are typical at this time of year, this year they are unusually pronounced. As a result, other grades may be sought to cover shorts, pushing up their premiums to dated Brent. FORTIES BFO-FOT * No cargoes traded in the Platts window, but Forties cargoes loading in the middle of September continued to attract higher bids than those loading at the start of the month. * Trafigura and Mercuria were again bidding for the Sept. 12-14 period, getting up to dated plus 80 cents. This was higher than Friday's bids for the same period, which ended at dated plus 60 cents. Morgan Stanley and Total also joined the bidding. * Shell again offered its Sept. 5-7 cargo, opening at dated plus 15 cents and getting down to dated minus 30 cents at the close. SWAPS * The swaps curve flipped into contango at the front end as prices strengthened sharply for the next period along: 28-31/8 Oct +127 3-7/9 Oct +180 10-14/9 Nov +125 17-21/9 Nov +80 24-28/9 Nov +50 1-5/10 Nov +30 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jane Baird)