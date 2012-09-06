* Brent trades at dated minus 25 cents * October programmes show higher BFOE supply * Swaps in contango at front of curve LONDON, Sept 6 Supply of the four North Sea crudes that underpin the benchmark Brent contract is set to rise from a record low in October, export schedules showed on Thursday, weakening a source of support for prices. Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk are set to pump 871,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, up from September's record low of 720,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations based on loading programmes. Analysts said the higher supply and expectations of refinery maintenance in October could lead to a weaker market. CHEAPER BRENT * Shell bought a Sept. 20-22 Brent cargo from BP at dated Brent minus 25 cents, traders said. That made it the cheapest BFOE grade bid, offered or traded on Thursday. * In a rare bid applied to all four BFOE grades, Total bid for a Sept. 22-Oct. 2 Brent, Forties, Oseberg or Ekofisk at parity with dated Brent. * BP offered a Sept. 27-29 Forties at dated plus 5 cents, at which point it withdrew the offer. * There were signs of lower indications for other grades. BP offered a Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Oseberg at dated plus 55 cents, lower than the most recent price talks heard for this grade. * Wednesday's deals were for earlier cargoes - a Sept. 18-20 Forties done at dated minus 75 cents and a Sept. 19-21 Ekofisk at dated Brent parity. SWAPS * The swaps curve was in a contango for the first week: 10-14/9 Nov +23 17-21/9 Nov +28 24-28/9 Nov +26 1-5/10 Dec +59 8-12/10 Dec +48 15-19/10 Dec +37 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)