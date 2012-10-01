* Forties bid up to dated plus 20 cents * At least six October Forties cargoes delayed * More Forties loading delays likely, traders say LONDON, Oct 1 North Sea Forties crude differentials drew support on Monday as increased buying interest coincided with mounting loading delays to cargoes in October. Forties was bid as high as dated plus 20 cents, up from a deal at dated minus 55 cents on Friday, while November Brent futures were trading at an 85-cent premium to December, up from as low as 68 cents on Wednesday. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Trafigura bid for an Oct. 23-25 Forties at dated plus 20 cents and Total bid Oct. 25-29 at the same level. Total also bid an Oct. 11-17 cargo at dated minus 15 cents. No offer levels were heard. * Those were up from the last known deal, done on Friday at dated minus 55 cents for the Oct. 10-12 date range. LOADING DELAYS * Two trading sources said Forties cargo F1015 had been deferred from Oct. 27-29 to Nov. 4-6, making it the seventh October cargo known to be delayed. More delays are expected to follow. A trader at Royal Dutch Shell, which originally owned the shipment, declined to comment. SWAPS * Swaps were not available as of 1630 GMT. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)