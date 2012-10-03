* Forties bid up to dated plus 45 cents * At least 12 October Forties cargoes delayed * November loading programme due on Friday LONDON, Oct 3 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose for a third day this week on Wednesday, drawing support from firmer bids and a lack of offers, as well as mounting loading delays in October. "The tighter October loading schedule has pushed the front-end of the Brent CFD curve into steep backwardation while Platts is assessing Forties at the highest premiums to the 10-25 day Brent strip since late August," said Eugene Lindell, senior crude market analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna. FORTIES BFO-FOT * There were three bidders in the Platts window and no sellers. Total bid Oct. 20-24 Forties to dated plus 45 cents and Morgan Stanley bid Oct. 23-26 to the same level. Total also bid for a later, Oct 25-29 cargo at dated plus 40 cents and Trafigura was bidding the Oct. 21-24 period to dated plus 35 cents. Once again, no selling interest appeared. * The higher bids were up 15 cents from Tuesday. * The last known deal was done on Friday at dated minus 55 cents for the Oct. 10-12 date range. LOADING DELAYS * At least twelve of the 16 shipments of the North Sea crude loading in October have been delayed due to lower-than-expected output, according to trading sources who expected all October cargoes to be deferred eventually. NOVEMBER PROGRAMMES * Traders said the Forties programme for November was due out on Friday and schedules for the three other benchmark-setting crudes were expected to emerge around that time. SWAPS * Swaps were in backwardation, as follows: 8-12/10 Dec +102 15-19/10 Dec +81 22-26/10 Dec +62 29-02/11 Dec +43 5-9/11 Dec +26 12-16/11 Dec +8 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)