* Forties offered at dated minus 19 cents * Buzzard pumping at 150,000 bpd after Kinneil issue * Potential arbitrage shipment for South Korea mooted LONDON, Feb 26 North Sea Forties crude differentials for prompt cargoes slipped further on Tuesday but later loading cargoes were better supported as supply issues and talk of a potential arbitrage shipment to South Korea helped underpin the market. Traders said that output from the Buzzard oilfield was back down at 150,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) following problems with a separator at the Kinneil oil terminal. This receives crude through the Forties pipeline and separates it for shipping via the Hound Point terminal or for further processing at the nearby Grangemouth refinery. Cargoes loading in the second half of March are also being supported by rumours of a potential arbitrage shipment of Forties to South Korea. Some traders linked Shell to the shipment, but no firm vessel bookings have been identified. However, in terms of timing this would fit, with South Korean refineries returning from seasonal maintenance in late April and May. Prompt Forties remained under pressure. Sulphurous crudes such as Forties and Urals are seeing weaker demand as this year's spring refinery maintenance is geared towards the heavy crude slates. Urals differentials fell to their lowest in 10 months on Monday. "A large maintenance period in the Mediterranean and the north on the sour side means demand is depressed," a trader said. "I think it puts a cap on Forties for now." Analysts at JBC Energy calculated said that some 840,000 bpd of capacity will be in turnaround in Europe this month and some 1.33 million bpd in March, the bulk of which is concentrated in the Mediterranean region. FORTIES * No cargoes traded but there were plenty of offers and bids. * Trafigura offered its Forties cargo loading on March 9-11 at dated minus 19 cents. This was down from its last offer for this cargo on Monday at dated minus 10 cents, and reflects the promptness of the cargo. * Trafigura also offered a Mar. 15-17 Forties cargo at dated plus 25 cents. This was up from the last known deal, done a week ago at dated plus 5 cents for a March 4-6 shipment. * Total offered its Mar. 11-13 cargo at dated plus 30 cents, down from its last offer for this cargo on Monday at dated plus 35 cents. Shell offered a Mar. 12-14 cargo at dated plus 15 cents. * Chevron and Mercuria were both bidding. Chevron targeted Mar. 19-25 loading dates, bidding up to dated plus 10 cents, whilst Mercuria eyed Mar. 16-18, bidding dated plus 25 cents. This is down from its bid at dated plus 35 cents for the same dates on Monday. SWAPS * The swaps curve was in backwardation at the front end, reflecting the problems with supply and four days of pipeline inspection maintenance for Buzzard at the end of the week: 4-8/3 May +70 11-15/3 May +64 18-22/3 May +55 25-28/3 May +43 2-5/4 May +27 8-12/4 May +11