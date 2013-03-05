* Forties bid slightly lower to dated +5 cents * Buzzard back from maintenance, pumping 180,000 bpd * Shell gives support for Platts escalator proposal LONDON, March 5 North Sea Forties crude differentials slipped on Tuesday as Buzzard made a successful return from maintenance and the continued outage of the Brent pipeline system was thought to have little impact on the wider market. Britain's Buzzard oilfield was said to be pumping at 180,000 barrels per day (bpd), just shy of its 200,000 bpd capacity following planned weekend maintenance. "It's looking to push on today," a trade source said. A BP spokesman confirmed that the Kinneil oil terminal, where Forties comes ashore, had completed the repairs to one of its separators last week so offshore flows are not restricted. But the Brent pipeline system remains shut following a leak at the Cormorant Alpha platform, with no indication when it will reopen. Traders said it would make little difference to Forties differentials as most Brent is taken into Royal Dutch Shell's system. There are only a handful of other refinery buyers, and these are likely to have met their needs for this month and won't need to seek alternatives. "People are already covered," a trader said. "They are waiting for the new programme, and if there is an issue it's for Shell, which runs most of the Brent." He added that with Forties cargoes still available, the market was well supplied in the short term. Separately, Shell has given its support for a proposal by oil pricing agency Platts for the introduction of crude price escalators in the BFOE market from June 2013. FORTIES * Total bid for Forties loading around March 28-31, ending at dated plus 5 cents. This was less than its final bid on Monday for the same dates at dated plus 10 cents. * Mercuria offered a Forties cargo loading on March 22-24 at dated plus 10 cents. * The last known Forties trade was done on Friday, when Phibro sold a March 19-21 cargo to Morgan Stanley at May BFOE plus 70 cents. That was equal to roughly dated plus 5 cents. * April loading programmes for the four benchmark-setting grades are expected to emerge around March 7. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1710 GMT. Please check page for further updates. DATABASE