* Forties offered at dated minus 25 cents
* Two VLCC shipments for South Korea revealed
* Oseberg's April loading programme emerges
LONDON, March 6 North Sea Forties crude
differentials tumbled on Wednesday as European refinery
maintenance weakened demand for crude feedstock and the Buzzard
oilfield continued to operate at full capacity, ensuring ample
supply.
Traders said a few March cargoes were still unsold just
ahead of the release of the April loading programmes, as
Europe's refiners are now in the middle of spring turnarounds.
In addition, Britain's Buzzard oilfield is now back up to
its full operating capacity of around 200,000 barrels per day
(bpd) after completing its planned weekend maintenance.
Some support for Forties should emerge if arbitrage
shipments to South Korea resume towards the end of March.
Shipping fixtures showed that Shell was linked to two VLCCs to
take Forties to South Korea - the Seeb is set to sail from Hound
Point on March 20 and the Abqaiq is fixed for April 1.
A previous booking of the Al Salmi by Shell for a March 20
departure looked to have failed, and some traders were sceptical
about whether these new shipments would actually go ahead.
South Korea's refiners are undergoing maintenance in March
and April but vessels leaving Hound Point towards the end of
March would arrive just as refineries come back online.
The first of the BFOE loading programmes emerged, with
Oseberg expected to load some 120,000 bpd in April, up from
116,000 bpd in March.
FORTIES
* There were no deals in the window on Wednesday but
activity increased with three bids and two offers.
* Total was back again bidding for Forties loading around
March 28-30, ending at flat to dated Brent. This is down from
its last bid for similar dates on Tuesday at dated plus 5 cents.
* Chevron was targeting March 28-31, ending at dated minus 5
cents, and Phibro was bidding for Forties loading around March
22-25 at dated minus 40 cents.
* Mercuria again offered its Forties cargo loading on March
22-24, ending at dated minus 25 cents. This is down from its
last offer on Tuesday at dated plus 10 cents.
* Statoil offered a March 24-26 Forties cargo at dated plus
10 cents.
* The last known Forties trade was done on Friday, when
Phibro sold a March 19-21 cargo to Morgan Stanley at May BFOE
plus 70 cents. That was equal to roughly dated plus 5 cents.
* April loading programmes for Brent and Forties are
expected to emerge on March 7.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve was not available as of 1710 GMT. Please
check page for further updates.
DATABASE