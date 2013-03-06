* Forties offered at dated minus 25 cents * Two VLCC shipments for South Korea revealed * Oseberg's April loading programme emerges LONDON, March 6 North Sea Forties crude differentials tumbled on Wednesday as European refinery maintenance weakened demand for crude feedstock and the Buzzard oilfield continued to operate at full capacity, ensuring ample supply. Traders said a few March cargoes were still unsold just ahead of the release of the April loading programmes, as Europe's refiners are now in the middle of spring turnarounds. In addition, Britain's Buzzard oilfield is now back up to its full operating capacity of around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) after completing its planned weekend maintenance. Some support for Forties should emerge if arbitrage shipments to South Korea resume towards the end of March. Shipping fixtures showed that Shell was linked to two VLCCs to take Forties to South Korea - the Seeb is set to sail from Hound Point on March 20 and the Abqaiq is fixed for April 1. A previous booking of the Al Salmi by Shell for a March 20 departure looked to have failed, and some traders were sceptical about whether these new shipments would actually go ahead. South Korea's refiners are undergoing maintenance in March and April but vessels leaving Hound Point towards the end of March would arrive just as refineries come back online. The first of the BFOE loading programmes emerged, with Oseberg expected to load some 120,000 bpd in April, up from 116,000 bpd in March. FORTIES * There were no deals in the window on Wednesday but activity increased with three bids and two offers. * Total was back again bidding for Forties loading around March 28-30, ending at flat to dated Brent. This is down from its last bid for similar dates on Tuesday at dated plus 5 cents. * Chevron was targeting March 28-31, ending at dated minus 5 cents, and Phibro was bidding for Forties loading around March 22-25 at dated minus 40 cents. * Mercuria again offered its Forties cargo loading on March 22-24, ending at dated minus 25 cents. This is down from its last offer on Tuesday at dated plus 10 cents. * Statoil offered a March 24-26 Forties cargo at dated plus 10 cents. * The last known Forties trade was done on Friday, when Phibro sold a March 19-21 cargo to Morgan Stanley at May BFOE plus 70 cents. That was equal to roughly dated plus 5 cents. * April loading programmes for Brent and Forties are expected to emerge on March 7. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1710 GMT. Please check page for further updates. DATABASE