* Forties trades at dated minus 35 cents * April BFOE loadings set at 820,000 bpd * Brent pipeline system restarts LONDON, March 7 North Sea Forties crude differentials slipped on Thursday as the market struggled to clear unsold March cargoes in the face of weak European refinery demand as April loading programmes emerged and Brent flows began to come back. Twenty cargoes of Forties are set to load in April or about 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), up from 368,000 bpd in March. The remaining March cargoes are clearing slowly because European refiners are in peak maintenance season, which is weighing on Forties differentials. In total, the four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams are set to pump around 820,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, down from the 871,000 bpd originally scheduled to load in March. However, the picture is complicated by a number of Ekofisk cargoes being delayed into April. The Brent pipeline system began a restart after its second shutdown in almost two months. The 80,000 bpd system was shut on Saturday after more oil was found to have leaked into a leg of the 10,000 bpd Cormorant Alpha platform. Total has also been given clearance to restart its Elgin gas field, which usually pumps about 60,000 barrels of light oil a day. However, full output is not expected for at least several months as Total needs to redesign the installation. "I think it will be low production into Forties," a trader said. FORTIES * Statoil bought a Forties cargo loading on March 22-24 from Mercuria at dated minus 35 cents. * This was down from Friday's last known Forties deal for a March 19-21 cargo. This traded at May BFOE plus 70 cents, which was roughly equivalent to dated plus 5 cents. * Statoil offered a March 24-26 cargo at dated plus 10 cents, unchanged from Wednesday, and Trafigura offered a March 27-29 cargo at dated plus 15 cents. * Phibro bid for cargoes loading around March 22-26, ending at dated minus 65 cents. This is down from its last bid at dated minus 40 cents for similar dates on Wednesday. EKOFISK * Two more cargoes from Ekofisk's March loading programme have been delayed into April, according to trade sources. The total number deferred into April currently stands at five. * The latest deferrals are for a BP cargo, originally set to load on March 23, and an Exxon Mobil cargo from March 3. The entire Ekofisk March schedule has slipped several days because of production problems with the Ekofisk stream. * April's official Ekofisk loading schedule begins with a cargo loading on April 13 as the delayed cargoes need to be accommodated first. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1700 GMT. Please check page for further updates. DATABASE