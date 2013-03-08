* Brent first-month spread falls sharply * Rumour of end to tax break that would slow arbitrage * Forties trades lower at May BFOE minus 55 cents LONDON, March 8 Brent crude inter-month spreads fell sharply on Friday, hit by rumours of an end to a tax break that has encouraged the arbitrage of Forties to South Korea. In a trade agreement with Europe, South Korea has removed tariffs on imports of European crude, helping provide support to the Brent market structure and North Sea crude differentials over the past year. "There has been a huge sell on spreads on back of South Korea talk," a trader said. Reuters checked but was not able to verify the rumour as of Friday evening. FORTIES * BP sold to Shell a Forties cargo loading on March 23-25 at May BFOE minus 55 cents, equal roughly to dated Brent minus 55 cents. * This was down from a trade on Thursday at dated Brent minus 35 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve, often in backwardation as a result of Forties heading to South Korea, moved into a contango at the front end: 11-15/3 May -20 18-22/3 May flat 25-28/3 May flat 2-5/4 May flat 8-12/4 May -10 15-19/4 May -20 DATABASE