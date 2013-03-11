* Brent first-month spread narrows further * Forties offered lower for prompt cargo * Platts to announce escalator decision on March 15 LONDON, March 11 Brent crude inter-month spreads weakened further on Monday on ample supply and as market talk continued of tax changes that may result in less Forties crude heading to South Korea. Rumours arose on Friday of an end to a tax break that has encouraged the sale of Forties to South Korea, leading to a sharp narrowing of Brent crude inter-month spreads. The first- and second-month spread narrowed further on Monday. Government sources in South Korea and an EU diplomat said on Monday there was no plan to revise the oil part of their free trade agreement. The pact has encouraged the arbitrage of North Sea crude to the Asian country. FORTIES * Forties was offered at weaker levels for prompt supply. Statoil offered a Forties for March 20-22 at dated minus 70 cents or March 22-24 at dated minus 50 cents. * The last deal was on Friday at May BFOE minus 55 cents, then equal roughly to dated Brent minus 55 cents. PLATTS DECISION ON QUALITY PREMIUMS * Oil price assessmemt service Platts said in a note to subscribers it will announce its decision on applying quality premiums to crudes deliverable into BFOE forward contracts on March 15 at 1700 GMT. Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill was seeking input on its proposal until March 10. SWAPS * The swaps curve was still in a contango at the front end. The South Korean arbitrage has helped to keep it in backwardation for much of the time: 18-22/3 May -17 25-28/3 May -12 2-5/4 May -13 8-12/4 May -23 15-19/4 May -33 22-26/4 May -43 DATABASE