* Three Forties cargoes trade * Brent spread at narrowest since July 2012 * South Korean tax change proposals eyed LONDON, March 13 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained in negative territory on Wednesday, under pressure from ample supply in April and the prospect of fewer shipments to South Korea. In a tax change from April 1, South Korea plans to close a loophole that allows its refiners to claim a rebate on the country's three percent crude import tax, regardless of whether they have actually paid the levy. Traders say proposed tax changes in South Korea could reduce the number of Forties shipments to South Korea. A steady flow of cargoes to the Asian country over the past year has supported the Brent market structure. Also on the supply side, loading schedules for many of the major North Sea crude streams in April point to higher output, including delayed cargoes from March. Reflecting strong supply, the premium at which Brent futures for April delivery are trading to May supply narrowed to 20 cents, the smallest since July 2012, on Wednesday. FORTIES * There were three trades: Shell-Total, March 28-30, dated Brent minus 60 cents BP-Total, April 2-4, May BFOE minus 65 cents Trafigura-Total, March 27-29, dated minus 55 cents * The deals were up from Tuesday's trade of a March 22-24 Forties at dated minus 75 cents, but were lower than Tuesday's offer levels for comparable dates. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1715 GMT. Pleace check page for later updates. DATABASE