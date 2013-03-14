* Forties offered at dated minus 25 cents * South Korean tax change proposals eyed * Possible transatlantic cargo fixture LONDON, March 14 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained unchanged on Thursday as no cargoes traded and an offer at a stronger level than Wednesday's deals attracted no interest. Forties is under pressure as demand from European refiners remains thin due to seasonal maintenance, whilst uncertainty about future shipments to South Korea continues. Analysts at Commerzbank noted that South Korean oil imports from Great Britain had surged eight-fold to 24.8 million barrels last year and its imports from Norway increased nine-fold to 18.8 million barrels. "From April, this loophole will be plugged, and refineries in South Korea will then only be able to claim refunds for duties they have actually paid. As a result, the backwardation of the Brent forward curve has noticeably flattened," they said. ExxonMobil was thought to have fixed a cargo of Forties for shipment to Portland, Maine, but few details emerged. Some traders noted that Exxon had already sent Forties across the Atlantic this year to feed its refineries. FORTIES * No cargoes traded as there were no bids. Trafigura offered a cargo loading around March 30-April 1 at dated minus 25 cents. * This was up from Wednesday's trades, which were done at between dated minus 55 cents and dated minus 65 cents. * Forties parcel F0321 is now expected to load on March 30-April 1, trade sources said. The cargo, which was BP equity, was originally expected to load on March 29-31 but was later deferred to April 2-4. It has now moved back up again. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1715 GMT. Pleace check page for later updates. DATABASE