* Forties trades at dated minus 25 cents * N. Sea oil output up by 15 pct in April * VLCC shipment to South Korea spied LONDON, March 15 North Sea Forties crude differentials firmed on Friday but remained at a discount to dated Brent, pressured by the higher volumes expected to load in April while uncertainty persists over the outlook for the profitable South Korean arbitrage. North Sea oil output from 12 crude streams tracked by Reuters is set to rise by almost 15 percent in April from March, partly because delayed cargoes of Forties and Ekofisk will boost April's total. Traders said it looked as if the VLCC Al Salmi was currently loading Forties at Hound Point. Shipping fixtures showed Shell had booked the vessel to go to South Korea to meet feedstock demands for the end of the refinery maintenance season. Despite threatened changes to the tax system which will make arbitrage to South Korea less attractive, refiners there are understood to be pushing for a delayed implementation because they already have cargoes on the water under the old terms. In a change to scheduled maintenance, the Forties Pipeline System is now expected to shut down for five days from August 1, rather than two weeks as originally planned. This will affect all fields feeding crude oil into the pipeline, including Britain's largest, Buzzard. It is not yet clear if maintenance will be undertaken at Buzzard at the same time, but traders said it wouldn't make sense to do no work at all given the down time. Buzzard is currently pumping at its full capacity of around 200,000 barrels per day following a trip earlier in the week, one market participant said. FORTIES * BP bought a cargo from Trafigura loading around March 30-April 1 at dated minus 25 cents. This was up from Wednesday's trades, done at between dated minus 55 cents and dated minus 60 cents. * Forties parcel F0315 is now expected to load on March 26-28, trade sources said. The cargo was originally expected to load on March 23-25 but was later deferred to March 27-29. It has now moved back up again, making it the second cargo this week to do so. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1645 GMT. Please check page for later updates. DATABASE