* Forties trades at average of dated minus 25 cents * Market reviews Platts changes to Brent benchmark * Two traders expect market to switch to new Platts basis LONDON, March 18 North Sea Forties crude differentials held steady on Monday at a discount to dated Brent, pressured by higher supply in April and doubts about the level of future shipments to South Korea. The April loading programmes indicate North Sea supply will rise next month, while proposed changes to South Korea's tax system may make arbitrage there less attractive. BP and Shell assessed changes announced by Platts to the way it assesses BFOE and dated Brent, and had yet to decide on any endorsement of the new terms. Two traders said they expected the industry to adopt the Platts approach. "I think that most of the market will switch to use the Platts calculation. Most of us need to hedge on Platts, so need to trade their rules to do so," one of the traders said. Other North Sea trading firms were still discussing the changes internally or awaiting Shell's response. FORTIES * Shell bought from BP a March 30 April 1 Forties at dated Brent minus 40 cents. Shell also bought from Vitol an April 8-12 cargo at dated minus 10 cents. * The average of the two - dated minus 25 cents - was unchanged from a trade on Friday for a March 30-April 1 cargo. OSEBERG * Statoil said it has resumed production at the Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea after it was shut last week.