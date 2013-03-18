* Forties trades at average of dated minus 25 cents
* Market reviews Platts changes to Brent benchmark
* Two traders expect market to switch to new Platts basis
LONDON, March 18 North Sea Forties crude
differentials held steady on Monday at a discount to dated
Brent, pressured by higher supply in April and doubts about the
level of future shipments to South Korea.
The April loading programmes indicate North Sea supply will
rise next month, while proposed changes to South Korea's tax
system may make arbitrage there less attractive.
BP and Shell assessed changes announced by Platts to the way
it assesses BFOE and dated Brent, and had yet to decide on any
endorsement of the new terms.
Two traders said they expected the industry to adopt the
Platts approach.
"I think that most of the market will switch to use the
Platts calculation. Most of us need to hedge on Platts, so need
to trade their rules to do so," one of the traders said.
Other North Sea trading firms were still discussing the
changes internally or awaiting Shell's response.
FORTIES
* Shell bought from BP a March 30 April 1 Forties at dated
Brent minus 40 cents. Shell also bought from Vitol an April 8-12
cargo at dated minus 10 cents.
* The average of the two - dated minus 25 cents - was
unchanged from a trade on Friday for a March 30-April 1 cargo.
OSEBERG
* Statoil said it has resumed production at the Oseberg oil
and gas field in the North Sea after it was shut last week.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve was not available as of 1700 GMT. Please
check page for later updates.
