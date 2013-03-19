* Forties bid 10 cents higher at dated minus 15 cents LONDON, March 19 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials strengthened on Tuesday, narrowing their discount to dated Brent on tentative signs of increased refinery buying ahead of the return of processing units after maintenance. Early spring is traditionally a peak time for European refinery turnarounds and the first wave of shutdowns are beginning to come to an end, with much of the idle capacity due back on stream by the middle of April. Traders said the gradual return of refinery buyers to the market was compensating for higher supply from the North Sea in April and doubts over the level of future shipments of Forties to South Korea, due to proposed changes to South Korea's tax system. FORTIES * No spot Forties deals were reported in the afternoon trading window but traders said buying indications were generally higher with no aggressive sellers reported. * Within the afternoon window, Shell bid dated Brent minus 15 cents for a Forties cargo loading April 3-7. * The Shell bid compared with an average price for Forties concluded on Monday of dated Brent minus 25 cents. * On Monday, Shell bought a March 30-April 1 Forties cargo from BP at dated Brent minus 40 cents as well as an April 8-12 Forties cargo from Vitol at dated minus 10 cents. SWAPS * The front of the swaps curve moved back into contango on Tuesday, after flattening on Monday. 26-28/3 June -0.20 2-5/4 June -0.05 8-12/4 June 0.00 15-19/4 June +0.05 22-26/4 June +0.05 29-03/5 June 0.00 DATABASE