* Forties trades at dated Brent minus 30 cents * Two more May Forties parcels advanced * Stronger Urals underpins Forties diffs LONDON, April 22 North Sea Forties crude price differentials weakened on Monday after two more May cargoes were advanced as production from the Buzzard oilfield remained strong. Forties parcel F0502 was advanced two days to April 29-May 1, trade sources said, from May 1-3. The cargo, which was originally Suncor equity, traded on Friday when Vitol sold it to Shell. Parcel F0509 was also said to have been advanced to May 9-11 from May 10-12. The cargo was originally allocated to Shell. Although abundant supplies continued to weigh on the market, improved refining margins and firmer northwest Urals differentials have helped Forties climb off its end-March lows, when differentials touched dated Brent minus 75 cents. "NWE Urals differentials found support as the arbitrage to the Mediterranean reopened in response to lower Baltic freight," one trader said. Freight rates spiked in early April due to a lack of ice-class vessels, but have since come off as the weather has turned milder and the ice has begun to break up. A stronger Urals market can help lift Forties, as both are quite sulphurous grades. FORTIES * Gunvor sold a Forties cargo loading May 3-5 to Petroineos at dated Brent minus 30 cents. This was weaker than Friday's deal for a May 11-13 cargo at dated minus 10 cents. * Total bid for Forties loading May 14-17, ending at dated Brent minus 30 cents. This was down from its last bid on Friday at dated minus 20 cents. * Shell offered its May 9-11 cargo at dated Brent minus 10 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve was not available as of 1620 GMT. Please check page for later updates. DATABASE