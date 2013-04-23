* Forties bid at dated Brent minus 25 cents * Two Suezmax shipments to U.S. Gulf Coast spied * Total of 6 May Forties cargoes now advanced LONDON, April 23 North Sea Forties crude price differentials were a little firmer on Tuesday, supported by two potential Suezmax shipments to the U.S. Gulf Coast, although May cargoes continued to advance up the loading programme as production remained strong. Shipping fixtures showed that BP had nominated a 130,000 tonne Suezmax called the Achilleas to take crude oil from the Teesside oil terminal to the U.S. Gulf Coast on April 29. Some traders said this could be Ekofisk crude as the pipeline from the Ekofisk oil reservoir comes ashore there and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries sometimes choose to run it. In addition, U.S. oil trader ATMI has been linked to a possible Suezmax fixture leaving Hound Point with Forties for the U.S. Gulf Coast on May 1. Atlantic Trading & Marketing, based in Houston, Texas, is one of Total's indirect subsidiaries. A total of six Forties cargoes loading in May have now been advanced, trade sources said, as output from the key Buzzard oilfield has remained strong throughout April. Parcels F0515, F0512, F0503 and F0517 were all newly advanced by between two and four days, traders said, adding to the previously advanced F0502 and F0509. FORTIES * No cargoes traded. Shell was offering Forties loading on May 8-10 at dated Brent minus 10 cents, unchanged from its last offer on Monday. * Total was bidding for Forties cargoes loading around May 5-9 at July cash BFOE minus $1.05 and for Forties loading around May 15-20 at dated Brent minus 25 cents. * This was slightly firmer than its last bid on Monday at dated Brent minus 30 cents. * Monday's trade came at dated Brent minus 30 cents for Forties loading May 3-5. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango, reflecting the abundant supply of crude at the front end: 29-03/5 Jul -83 07-10/5 Jul -69 13-17/5 Jul -57 20-24/5 Jul -47 28-31/5 Jul -45 03-07/6 Jul -43 DATABASE