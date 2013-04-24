* Forties trades at dated Brent minus 25 cents * Little impact from weekend Buzzard outage * Nine May Forties cargoes now advanced LONDON, April 24 North Sea Forties crude price differentials held steady on Wednesday as the May programme continued to clear slowly and more cargoes were advanced. At least nine May cargoes have now moved up the loading schedule after better-than-expected production in April. A small outage at the Buzzard oilfield on Sunday had little impact, market participants said, with Buzzard back near its maximum operating capacity of 210,000 barrels-per-day on Tuesday. Traders said that the market for May cargoes had been very weak and slow, although it has picked up a little lately, with refineries such as Total's Donges now back from spring maintenance. "A weak North Sea was a big surprise to everybody - my guess was that poor sweet refinery margins last week made people cut runs, but now margins are on the way up again," a trader said. ATMI's booking of the Suezmax Glorycrown to take Forties to the U.S. Gulf Coast on May 1 appears to have failed, traders said. But BP's booking of the Suezmax Achilleas to take Ekofisk to the U.S. Gulf Coast at end-April still seems to be going ahead. FORTIES * Shell sold a Forties cargo loading May 17-19 to Total at dated Brent minus 25 cents. This was firmer than Monday's trade at dated Brent minus 30 cents for Forties loading May 3-5, but in line with Total's last bid on Tuesday for May 15-20 Forties. * Total also bid for Forties loading May 6-11 at July cash BFOE minus 90 cents. * Mercuria was seeking Forties loading around May 17-21 at dated Brent minus 30 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango, reflecting the abundant supply of crude at the front end: 29-03/5 Jul -67 07-10/5 Jul -58 13-17/5 Jul -43 20-24/5 Jul -35 28-31/5 Jul -35 03-07/6 Jul -35 DATABASE