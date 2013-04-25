LONDON, April 25 North Sea Forties crude price differentials weakened on Thursday due to abundant volumes and despite expectations of lower production from some North Sea fields in June. "Naphtha cracks are very poor and they are weighing on light grades. Plus there are too many prompt cargoes now whilst the Koreans didn't take much in April," a North Sea trader with a trading house said. In the Platts window, Vitol bought a May 11-13 Forties cargo from Shell at dated Brent minus 40 cents, some 15 cents weaker than prices on Wednesday, traders said. Statoil offered to sell a May 17-19 cargo of Oseberg at dated Brent plus $1.10, some 10 cents weaker, traders said. Oseberg features rarely in the Platts window and traders said it was another sign that light oil grades were coming under increased pressure from poor refining margins. The weakening of the differentials came in despite expectations of lower loadings of Ekofisk and other Norwegian grades in June. A major gas pipeline, Norpipe, will undergo a maintenance from June 3 to June 24, industry sources told Reuters. Apart from gas production, it will affect oil output from Ekofisk and adjacent fields, which together produce around 240,000 barrels per day. A three week maintenance will result in a loss of around 5 million barrels of oil or eight Aframax-size tankers, according to Reuters calculations, if oil production at the fields is fully shut. BP and ConocoPhillips, which operate the fields, could not provide immediate comments. Some traders said some players could try to store Ekofisk ahead of maintenance works in the hope to resell it later at better prices, but other traders said that storing crude would be a loss-making game in the current environment. Platts said on Thursday that it had adjusted the sulphur de-escalator in Forties cargoes bringing it down by $0.10 per barrel to $0.25 per barrel from May 1. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango, reflecting the abundant supply of crude at the front end: 29-03/5 Jul -75 07-10/5 Jul -54 13-17/5 Jul -37 20-24/5 Jul -34 28-31/5 Jul -34 03-07/6 Jul -36 DATABASE(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)