* Total of 11 May Forties cargoes advanced * Oseberg offered as sweet crudes struggle to find buyers * Tighter May Urals programme may support LONDON, April 26 North Sea Forties crude price differentials held steady on Friday at around dated Brent minus 40 cents, with no bids or offers in the price assessment window. Two more May Forties cargoes had their loading dates brought forward, making 11 advancements in total, traders said. Parcel F0522, which was BP equity, advanced to May 21-23 from May 28-30, and F0508 moved up to May 6-8 from May 8-10. The cargo was originally allocated to Nexen. Traders were sceptical that three weeks of maintenance affecting output from the Ekofisk fields in June would help balance the market in the short term as supplies of Forties are abundant due to good output from the key Buzzard oilfield. "I think Forties will outweigh," one market participant said. "Forties production is very strong at the moment, Buzzard is going great guns." Other traders noted that although futures spreads had traded higher after fund investors piled in, the physical cargo market remained in the doldrums. "It is difficult to say who will win here," one trader said. "The market is a bit disconnected," another trader said. Brent timespreads are backwardated with the front month trading at a 21 cent premium to the second month . However, the swaps curve remains in contango. "Physical oil is not moving," the trader said. "There are still some Ekofisk cargoes available." There was no activity around Forties in the Platts window, traders said, but Statoil was back offering its May 17-19 cargo of Oseberg at dated Brent plus $1.10. This was unchanged from its last offer for the same cargo on Thursday. Oseberg rarely features in the Platts window and its appearance for a second day running suggests that refiners currently have little appetite for sweet crudes. Instead, sour crudes are being supported by improved fuel oil refining margins, and one trader suggested Forties, which is more sulphurous than Oseberg, may derive some support from a tighter May Urals programme.