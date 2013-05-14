* Forties trades at dated Brent plus 15 cents * Possible Suezmax shipment to Chile spied * European authorities raid oil majors LONDON, May 14 North Sea Forties crude differentials firmed on Tuesday as Glencore bid up the market to secure a cargo, with fixtures linking it to two potential arbitrage shipments. Two suezmax fixtures under the name of ST Shipping have been sighted, set to depart Hound Point with Forties on May 25. ST Shipping is Glencore's shipping unit. The African Spirit will go to Chile and the Genmar Spartiate will head to the U.S. Gulf Coast. One trader said both shipments could be going ahead. Rumours continued to circulated that a VLCC of Forties would depart for China's Ningbo port later this month. This has also been linked to Glencore, but a vessel name has yet to emerge. Separately, European authorities have raided the offices of oil majors Shell, BP and Statoil as part of a probe into the suspected manipulation of oil prices. FORTIES * Statoil sold a cargo of Forties loading June 1-3 to Glencore at dated Brent plus 15 cents. This was much firmer than the last trade on Friday, when BP bought a Forties cargo loading May 25-27 at dated Brent minus 35 cents. * It was also firmer than Glencore's bid on Monday for a June 1-3 cargo at dated Brent plus 5 cents. * Shell and Mercuria also bid for Forties. Shell targeted June 4-7 cargoes, ending at dated Brent plus 10 cents, and Mercuria sought May 26-28 cargoes, ending at dated Brent minus 15 cents. OTHER CRUDES * There was also plenty of activity around other crudes. Shell bid for Oseberg loading June 7-9 at dated Brent plus $1.10 and Mercuria bid for Ekofisk loading June 2-4 at dated Brent plus $1.05. * Both of these differentials were firmer than Mercuria's last bids for Oseberg and Ekofisk on Monday, which came at dated Brent plus 70 cents. * Mercuria also bid for Brent loading May 29-31 at dated plus 15 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve flattened out at the front end and values rose very slightly across the curve: 20-24/5 Jul -22 28-31/5 Jul -22 3-7/6 Jul -24 10-14/6 Jul -26 17-21/6 Jul -29 24-28/6 Jul -32 DATABASE