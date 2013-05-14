* Forties trades at dated Brent plus 15 cents
* Possible Suezmax shipment to Chile spied
* European authorities raid oil majors
LONDON, May 14 North Sea Forties crude
differentials firmed on Tuesday as Glencore bid up the market to
secure a cargo, with fixtures linking it to two potential
arbitrage shipments.
Two suezmax fixtures under the name of ST Shipping have been
sighted, set to depart Hound Point with Forties on May 25. ST
Shipping is Glencore's shipping unit.
The African Spirit will go to Chile and the Genmar Spartiate
will head to the U.S. Gulf Coast. One trader said both shipments
could be going ahead.
Rumours continued to circulated that a VLCC of Forties would
depart for China's Ningbo port later this month. This has also
been linked to Glencore, but a vessel name has yet to emerge.
Separately, European authorities have raided the offices of
oil majors Shell, BP and Statoil as
part of a probe into the suspected manipulation of oil prices.
FORTIES
* Statoil sold a cargo of Forties loading June 1-3 to
Glencore at dated Brent plus 15 cents. This was much firmer than
the last trade on Friday, when BP bought a Forties cargo loading
May 25-27 at dated Brent minus 35 cents.
* It was also firmer than Glencore's bid on Monday for a
June 1-3 cargo at dated Brent plus 5 cents.
* Shell and Mercuria also bid for Forties. Shell targeted
June 4-7 cargoes, ending at dated Brent plus 10 cents, and
Mercuria sought May 26-28 cargoes, ending at dated Brent minus
15 cents.
OTHER CRUDES
* There was also plenty of activity around other crudes.
Shell bid for Oseberg loading June 7-9 at dated Brent plus $1.10
and Mercuria bid for Ekofisk loading June 2-4 at dated Brent
plus $1.05.
* Both of these differentials were firmer than Mercuria's
last bids for Oseberg and Ekofisk on Monday, which came at dated
Brent plus 70 cents.
* Mercuria also bid for Brent loading May 29-31 at dated
plus 15 cents.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve flattened out at the front end and values
rose very slightly across the curve:
20-24/5 Jul -22
28-31/5 Jul -22
3-7/6 Jul -24
10-14/6 Jul -26
17-21/6 Jul -29
24-28/6 Jul -32
DATABASE