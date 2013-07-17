* Differentials not expected to go much higher * Third August Forties cargo deferred * Weaker refining margins unlikely to trigger run cuts LONDON, July 17 North Sea Forties crude differentials were unchanged on Wednesday as there were no bids or offers in the price assessment window, and traders said they saw little scope for them to push higher. Another August Forties cargo was deferred, taking the total to three. Suncor's F0803 parcel, originally scheduled to load on Aug. 12-14, was pushed back to Aug. 13-15, trade sources said. The new loading dates for Shell's F0801 parcel were finally confirmed as Aug. 11-13. The cargo was taken off its original dates of Aug. 7-9 last Friday and new dates were slow to emerge. Traders are unsure why there have been so many deferrals already for August, with Britain's Buzzard oilfield now thought to be back at its maximum operating capacity. One trader suggested it could be a capacity restriction on the Forties pipeline but operator BP said this was not the case. Others said the deferrals could simply be related to the approach of pipeline and field maintenance in early August. "Maybe it is preparation - like clockwork, it always seems to happen around this time of year," one trader said. The deferrals and worries about tight August supply are helping to underpin North Sea crude differentials, but traders are sceptical prices will go much higher, despite continuing strength in Russian Urals, a competing crude. The last Forties trade came on July 10 at dated Brent plus 50 cents, but Forties was bid up to dated Brent plus 70 cents this week. "It feels like differentials are high - they may stay here, but I doubt they will go higher. Probably they will drift off a little," one said. "Differentials are looking a bit toppish," another said. On the demand side, refinery margins have weakened since June, but traders do not think there will be a significant decrease in runs as summer demand is coming through and gasoline cracks are up at nearly $16 a barrel. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE