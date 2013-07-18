LONDON/GENEVA, July 18 Short supply helped boost Forties differentials on Thursday with traders saying they expected rising flows from West Africa to soon help curb European demand for North Sea grades. There were no physical bids or offers in the Platts price assessment window on Thursday for a second day running, traders said adding that they assessed the key Forties grade at around dated Brent plus 80 cents, up around 10 cents from previous price estimates. North Sea oil output from the main British and Norwegian streams is set to fall by 6.6 percent in August from July as seasonal maintenance will affect Forties loadings. Three tankers from the August Forties loading programme have so far been deferred, limiting prompt availability. But one factor that could set a price ceiling on North Sea grades is rising West African flows of crude oil to Europe as the strong Brent premium to Dubai grades saps Asian demand for Nigerian and Angolan crude. "North Sea still looks pretty strong but it really depends on how much West African crude comes here," said one trader. "For now, field maintenance and disruptions means something has to replace those barrels." There were no fresh offers from Statoil on Norwegian grades on Thursday. Traders said that Marathon sold a cargo of its light, low sulphur Alvheim crude at around dated Brent plus $5.30 a barrel. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Evans)