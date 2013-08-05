* Forties bid to dated plus $1.00, up * Buzzard oil output expected after midnight - source LONDON, Aug 5 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Monday to a seven-month high, supported by tight supplies due to planned maintenance and outages outside the region. There were signs that planned maintenance on the Forties pipelines, which started on Aug. 1, was set to end on schedule on Monday. The Buzzard oilfield is expected to start actual production early on Tuesday, an industry source said. There was progress on Monday in resolving an unplanned outage that has boosted prices. Libya's production has risen and the government is working to end protests at oil facilities, the oil minister said. FORTIES * Vitol bid for a Forties cargo loading on Aug. 23-28 at dated Brent plus $1.00, up from Friday's value of dated plus 90 cents, the highest since January. No offer was made in the Platts window. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)