* Forties bid to dated Brent plus $1.00 * FPS back up with oil flowing from Forties fields * September Oseberg programme shows six cargoes LONDON, Aug 6 North Sea Forties crude differentials held steady on Tuesday at seven-month highs as traders waited to see how quickly Britain's largest oilfield Buzzard would ramp up output following planned pipeline maintenance. BP confirmed that the Forties Pipeline System, which has been down for planned maintenance since Aug. 1, came back up on schedule on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for BP said that the onshore line was being repressurised with output from the Forties field itself. "We are using the Forties field to build production," she told Reuters. Nexen also confirmed that it was ready to restart exporting oil from the Buzzard oilfield, although a ramp up to full capacity is expected to take a few days. "They are due to commence start up at approximately 7 pm this evening," one market participant said. "They are curently in the process of getting everything lined up." The spread between the September and October Brent futures contracts LCOc1-LCOc2 remained quite wide at around almost $1 a barrel, suggesting that some traders were quite pessimistic about how long the Buzzard restart would take. Other traders pointed to ongoing problems in Libya and the fact that oil flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, linking Iraq to Turkey, have halted again. This has tightened crude supplies in the Mediterranean and is supporting Russian Urals. Strong Urals prices tend to keep Forties elevated. The September loading programme for Norwegian Oseberg crude emerged, showing a fall in month-on-month production to about 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd). Staying with the Norwegian crudes, Statoil said it had restored power to its Visund platform, which it had to shut late on Sunday. Visund's oil is normally piped to Gullfaks for storage and export, Statoil said. FORTIES * Vitol sought Forties loading on Aug. 24-28, bidding up to dated Brent plus $1.00, in line with its last bid on Monday for similar dates. * It also bid for Forties loading Aug. 21-25, ending at dated Brent plus 90 cents. * No offer was made in the Platts window. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Patrick Graham)