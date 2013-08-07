* Forties diffs unchanged at seven-month highs
* Eight August Forties cargoes now delayed
* Sept. BFOE loadings at 880,000 bpd, up 11 pct
LONDON, Aug 7 North Sea Forties crude
differentials were unchanged on Wednesday at seven-month highs
as the Buzzard oilfield is only slowly ramping up following
maintenance, prompting a total of eight cargo deferrals, traders
said.
The entire first half of the August programme has now been
delayed following a flurry of fresh deferrals on Wednesday
afternoon as Buzzard is still coming back onstream.
Traders and analysts had been pessimistic about the Buzzard
restart and this seemed to be borne out on Wednesday. Buzzard is
the biggest contributor to the Forties stream.
On Tuesday, BP confirmed that the Forties Pipeline
System, which had been down for planned maintenance since Aug.
1, was ready to receive oil after restarting on schedule.
The Buzzard oilfield was also expected to start exporting
oil on Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning
the schedule seemed to have slipped with traders reporting that
it would only start flowing in the afternoon.
"It's still in the process of ramping up," one market
participant said.
September's BFOE loadings are expected to rise by almost 11
percent month-on-month to 880,000 barrels per day (bpd), with 18
cargoes in the Forties programme and 15 in the Ekofisk. Oseberg
and Brent loadings are down on August's.
However, traders and analysts are sceptical as to how
quickly fields will return from maintenance, which has helped
push the spread between the September and October Brent futures
contracts LCOc1-LCOc2 out to $1.24 a barrel.
There was no activity in the Platts price assessment window
as traders were digesting the September loading programmes and
the implications of the August deferrals.
This meant that Forties differentials were essentially
unchanged, with Vitol's last bid on Tuesday for Aug. 24-28
Forties at dated Brent plus $1.00.
SWAPS
* Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)