LONDON, July 5 European shares turned positive and German Bund futures fell on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, which could tempt the Federal Reserve to start scaling back its monetary stimulus later this year.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 turned positive following the data, trading up as much as 0.5 percent at 1,184.83 points.

Bund futures fell to 141.62, down 67 ticks on the day. They had traded around 142.05 before the labour market report.