LONDON, Sept 21 Diesel differentials in northwest Europe firmed slightly on Wednesday, with loading disruption reported in Antwerp and trading volumes low across the distillates barge markets.

Staff action at Total's 360,000 barrel-a-day Antwerp refinery has caused delays in the loading of ships, Total said on Wednesday .

Euroilstocks refinery data in Europe for August showed that middle distillate output was down 1 percent year-on-year, as high crude prices continued to eat into refining margins. .

But imports from the United States and Asia are offsetting run cuts in Russia and Europe, with a big rise in 0.1 percent seen coming from the United States.

"It is pretty big so far for the month for both 10 ppm and higher," said one middle distillates trader.

He added that tankers were loading in the Far East, mainly in South Korea, for an October/November arrival in Europe, bringing both jet and gasoil. A mixture of 0.1 pct and diesel is being shipped.

In the jet market, barge brokers reported that it had been quieter of late, with the influx of jet from Asia not yet having much impact.

"We are hearing that a few (ships) are heading this way but we have not seen anything filtering on to the barge market as there is cargo demand from the likes of BP and Vitol," the broker said.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) in the United States reported a week-on-week fall in U.S. distillates stocks of 874,000 barrels compared with a consensus forecast for a 1 million barrel build.

GASOIL

* Two gasoil barges traded, at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $2-$3 a tonne fob ARA, compared with a discount of $3 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.

* North Sea Group sold the barges to Morgan Stanley and Vitol.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was up 0.8 percent at $946.50 a tonne at 1549 GMT, lagging behind Brent crude futures but in line with U.S. crude.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were pretty much unchanged at $14.38 a barrel around the same time.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was a little wider at $3.75 a tonne, out from $3 a tonne on Tuesday.

* "Once we get a cold snap, backwardation will force the physical market to pay up," said one trader.

DIESEL

* Two barges traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $23 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from Tuesday's premiums of $22-$22.50 a tonne fob ARA.

* Vitol bought the barges from Glencore and Litasco.

* Two 50 ppm gasoil barges traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $18-$19 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's trade. Shell sold the barges to Fina and North Sea Group.

JET FUEL

* No barges traded again on Wednesday, but bids and offers came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $60-$66 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Tuesday's premiums of $61-$63 a tonne fob ARA.

* Two cargoes traded, with Vitol and BP buying from Morgan Stanley. Vitol bought at $68 a tonne cif NWE over October ICE gasoil futures and BP bought at $66.50 a tonne cif NWE over. This compared with Tuesday's trades at premiums of $68-$70 a tonne cif NWE.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $659-$661 a tonne fob ARA, up from $652-$654 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $639.75-$642.50 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from Tuesday's $636.25-$641 a tonne fob ARA range. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)