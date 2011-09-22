LONDON, Sept 22 Prices of distillates fell
sharply on Thursday, tracking a tumble in crude prices as
confidence in the outlook global economy deteriorated once
again.
Crude prices slid by around 4.5 percent on renewed fears of
a global recession and the sharp price swing meant that physical
trade was thin, with no gasoil barges changing hands .
Gasoil stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell 4.6 percent week-on-week to
2.344 million tonnes according to independent oil analyst Pieter
Kulsen.
Kulsen said stocks were affected by refineries cutting runs
and heading into maintenance.
Staff action at Total's 360,000 barrel-a-day Antwerp
refinery has caused delays in the loading of ships, Total said
on Wednesday .
GASOIL
* No gasoil barges traded, and there were no offers but
there were bids at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $3
a tonne fob ARA.
* On Wednesday barges traded $2-$3 a tonne fob ARA.
* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down 4.3
percent at $904.50 a tonne at 1533 GMT, falling faster than
Brent, but faring slightly better than U.S. crude which tumbled
over 5 percent.
* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell $1.55 to at
$14.44 a barrel around the same time.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R widened
to $4.50 a tonne from $3.75 a tonne, Wednesday.
DIESEL
* Some seven barges traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil
futures of $26-$27 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $23 a tonne fob
ARA the previous session.
* BP bought all the barges, while AIC, North Sea Group and
Morgan Stanley sold.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. Premiums to October ICE
gasoil futures of $21 were bid while $24 was offered.
* On Wednesday barges were traded at premiums of $18-$19 a
tonne fob ARA to October futures.
JET FUEL
* Morgan Stanley sold one cargo to BP at October gasoil
futures plus $66 a tonne cif NWE. This was in line with the
$66.50 and $68 a tonne cif NWE level seen on Wednesday.
* One barge sold at $964 a tonne fob ARA. Shell bought from
BP.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur
content traded at $631 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $659-$661
a tonne range on Wednesday. fob ARA, up from $652-$654 a tonne
fob ARA on Tuesday.
* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5
percent traded at $606.75 to $611 a tonne fob ARA, down from the
$639.75-$642.50 a tonne range on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by William Hardy)