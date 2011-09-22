LONDON, Sept 22 Prices of distillates fell sharply on Thursday, tracking a tumble in crude prices as confidence in the outlook global economy deteriorated once again.

Crude prices slid by around 4.5 percent on renewed fears of a global recession and the sharp price swing meant that physical trade was thin, with no gasoil barges changing hands .

Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell 4.6 percent week-on-week to 2.344 million tonnes according to independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.

Kulsen said stocks were affected by refineries cutting runs and heading into maintenance.

Staff action at Total's 360,000 barrel-a-day Antwerp refinery has caused delays in the loading of ships, Total said on Wednesday .

GASOIL

* No gasoil barges traded, and there were no offers but there were bids at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA.

* On Wednesday barges traded $2-$3 a tonne fob ARA.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down 4.3 percent at $904.50 a tonne at 1533 GMT, falling faster than Brent, but faring slightly better than U.S. crude which tumbled over 5 percent.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell $1.55 to at $14.44 a barrel around the same time.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R widened to $4.50 a tonne from $3.75 a tonne, Wednesday.

DIESEL

* Some seven barges traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $26-$27 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $23 a tonne fob ARA the previous session.

* BP bought all the barges, while AIC, North Sea Group and Morgan Stanley sold.

* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. Premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $21 were bid while $24 was offered.

* On Wednesday barges were traded at premiums of $18-$19 a tonne fob ARA to October futures.

JET FUEL

* Morgan Stanley sold one cargo to BP at October gasoil futures plus $66 a tonne cif NWE. This was in line with the $66.50 and $68 a tonne cif NWE level seen on Wednesday.

* One barge sold at $964 a tonne fob ARA. Shell bought from BP.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $631 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $659-$661 a tonne range on Wednesday. fob ARA, up from $652-$654 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $606.75 to $611 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $639.75-$642.50 a tonne range on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by William Hardy)