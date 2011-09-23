LONDON, Sept 23 Gasoil barge premiums to Brent futures in North-West Europe were erased on Friday, as steep backwardation saw demand for products slip.

"It's because the structure's so firm, there's such strong backwardation," a trader said.

Slack demand around Europe due to economic anxiety has pushed prices lower, while refineries have cut runs as margins have made it uneconomic to refine products.

"It's cheaper for refineries in the Med to buy in product from outside the region and sell it on than to refine it themselves," a trader said.

Syria is seeking to side-step sanctions that are hampering business with foreign firms by bartering crude oil in return for the fuel it desperately needs to keep the country on its feet, traders said on Friday.

GASOIL

* Six gasoil barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil futures. There were no trades on Thursday, but on Wednesday barges traded at discounts of $2-3 a tonne fob ARA.

* BP sold all the barges to Total.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down 0.4 percent at $900.25 a tonne at 1526 GMT. It is down 7.6 percent this month, on track for the biggest fall since May 2010.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell 70 cents to $14.50 a barrel around the same time.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R widened to $5 a tonne from $4.75 a tonne on Thursday.

DIESEL

* Some three barges traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $32 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $26-$27 range seen on Thursday.

* BP and Vitol bought, while AIC and Licorne sold.

* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. Premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $23 were bid while $27 was offered, compared to the $21-$24 bid-offer spread on Thursday.

JET FUEL

* Morgan Stanley sold one cargo to BP at October gasoil futures plus $70 a tonne cif NWE, up from $66 a tonne on Thursday.

* No barges sold. On Thursday one barge sold at $964 a tonne fob ARA.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $626 a tonne fob ARA, down from $631 a tonne on Thursday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $603.25-$606 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $606.75 to $611 a tonne range on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)