LONDON, Sept 23 Gasoil barge premiums to Brent
futures in North-West Europe were erased on Friday, as steep
backwardation saw demand for products slip.
"It's because the structure's so firm, there's such strong
backwardation," a trader said.
Slack demand around Europe due to economic anxiety has
pushed prices lower, while refineries have cut runs as margins
have made it uneconomic to refine products.
"It's cheaper for refineries in the Med to buy in product
from outside the region and sell it on than to refine it
themselves," a trader said.
Syria is seeking to side-step sanctions that are hampering
business with foreign firms by bartering crude oil in return for
the fuel it desperately needs to keep the country on its feet,
traders said on Friday.
GASOIL
* Six gasoil barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil
futures. There were no trades on Thursday, but on Wednesday
barges traded at discounts of $2-3 a tonne fob ARA.
* BP sold all the barges to Total.
* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down 0.4
percent at $900.25 a tonne at 1526 GMT. It is down 7.6 percent
this month, on track for the biggest fall since May 2010.
* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell 70 cents to
$14.50 a barrel around the same time.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R widened
to $5 a tonne from $4.75 a tonne on Thursday.
DIESEL
* Some three barges traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil
futures of $32 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $26-$27 range seen
on Thursday.
* BP and Vitol bought, while AIC and Licorne sold.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. Premiums to October ICE
gasoil futures of $23 were bid while $27 was offered, compared
to the $21-$24 bid-offer spread on Thursday.
JET FUEL
* Morgan Stanley sold one cargo to BP at October gasoil
futures plus $70 a tonne cif NWE, up from $66 a tonne on
Thursday.
* No barges sold. On Thursday one barge sold at $964 a tonne
fob ARA.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur
content traded at $626 a tonne fob ARA, down from $631 a tonne
on Thursday.
* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5
percent traded at $603.25-$606 a tonne fob ARA, down from the
$606.75 to $611 a tonne range on Thursday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)