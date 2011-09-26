LONDON, Sept 26 European middle distillate
differentials dipped in thin trading on Monday, with volatile
feedstock crude prices pushing investors to the sidelines.
Winter heating oil demand in continental Europe remains
slack ahead of the cold season, traders said, dented by
continued worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
Low water levels in the Rhine river are meanwhile preventing
barges from loading fully, lifting freight costs and
constricting the shipping of products into the German, French
and Swiss markets.
GASOIL
* Gasoil trading activity saw a slow start to the week, with
no barges changing hands in the window in the absence of offers.
Bids came in at a discount of $5 a tonne fob ARA to October ICE
futures.
* On Friday, six gasoil barges traded at parity with October
ICE gasoil futures.
* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 slipped further
under the $900 a tonne mark, down 0.42 percent at $895.00 a
tonne by 1543 GMT. The contract tested intra-day lows of $873.25
a tonne earlier in the session, levels not seen since early
August.
* The future contract has fallen around 8 percent since the
start of the month, according to Reuters calculations.
* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell to $14.77 a
barrel around the same time after closing the week at $16.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $5
a tonne, from $5.25 a tonne on Friday.
DIESEL
* Two diesel barges traded on Monday at premiums to October
ICE gasoil futures of $31 a tonne fob ARA, a tad weaker from
last Friday's premiums of $32.
* Argos sold a barge to BP while Litasco sold another one to
Vitol.
* On the 50 ppm front, Mercuria sold two barges or 4,000
tonnes to BP at premiums over ICE futures of $26 a tonne fob
ARA. No barges traded on Friday.
JET FUEL
* No trades were reported on the jet fuel market, with bids
at premiums to ICE of around $66 a tonne cif NWE. This compares
to Friday's trade at plus $70 a tonne cif NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur
content were softer, trading at $617.50-$619.00 a tonne fob ARA,
down from $626 a tonne on Friday.
* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5
percent also edged lower to $598.00-$599.50 a tonne fob ARA from
Friday's $603.25-$606 a tonne.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)