LONDON, Sept 26 European middle distillate differentials dipped in thin trading on Monday, with volatile feedstock crude prices pushing investors to the sidelines.

Winter heating oil demand in continental Europe remains slack ahead of the cold season, traders said, dented by continued worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Low water levels in the Rhine river are meanwhile preventing barges from loading fully, lifting freight costs and constricting the shipping of products into the German, French and Swiss markets.

GASOIL

* Gasoil trading activity saw a slow start to the week, with no barges changing hands in the window in the absence of offers. Bids came in at a discount of $5 a tonne fob ARA to October ICE futures.

* On Friday, six gasoil barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil futures.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 slipped further under the $900 a tonne mark, down 0.42 percent at $895.00 a tonne by 1543 GMT. The contract tested intra-day lows of $873.25 a tonne earlier in the session, levels not seen since early August.

* The future contract has fallen around 8 percent since the start of the month, according to Reuters calculations.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell to $14.77 a barrel around the same time after closing the week at $16.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $5 a tonne, from $5.25 a tonne on Friday.

DIESEL

* Two diesel barges traded on Monday at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $31 a tonne fob ARA, a tad weaker from last Friday's premiums of $32.

* Argos sold a barge to BP while Litasco sold another one to Vitol.

* On the 50 ppm front, Mercuria sold two barges or 4,000 tonnes to BP at premiums over ICE futures of $26 a tonne fob ARA. No barges traded on Friday.

JET FUEL

* No trades were reported on the jet fuel market, with bids at premiums to ICE of around $66 a tonne cif NWE. This compares to Friday's trade at plus $70 a tonne cif NWE.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content were softer, trading at $617.50-$619.00 a tonne fob ARA, down from $626 a tonne on Friday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent also edged lower to $598.00-$599.50 a tonne fob ARA from Friday's $603.25-$606 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)