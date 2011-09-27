LONDON, Sept 27 Gasoil barge trade in North West Europe was thin on Tuesday, with prices and differentials little changed, and prices tracking a recovery in Brent.

Traders were eyeing potential disruption to French refineries, as strike action loomed.

Workers at Lyondellbasell's > Berre refinery in France voted to strike after the group on Tuesday announced the plant's closure and union officials were discussing whether to widen the action to other refineries.

Oil jumped more than 2 percent as euro zone efforts to strengthen the region's rescue fund lifted markets.

GASOIL

* Gasoil trade stayed thin with just one barge changing hands in the window.

* It traded at a $1 discount to ICE gasoil October futures. North Sea Group sold to Glencore.

* There were no barge trades in the window on Monday, but on Friday, six gasoil barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil futures.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 bounced back above the $900 a tonne mark, up 2 percent at $908.00 a tonne by 1533 GMT. The contract reached a session peak of $912 a tonne earlier in the session, levels not seen since early August.

* The futures contract is still down around 6.7 percent since the start of the month, according to Reuters data.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at 14.79 a barrel around the same time, very little changed from the previous session.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $4.50 a tonne, from $5 a tonne on Monday.

DIESEL

* One diesel barge traded on Tuesday in the window at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $31 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Monday's premium. AIC sold to BP.

* North Sea Group sold two barges of 50 ppm gasoil, Mercuria and AIC also sold a barge each. Vitol bought all the barges at premiums over ICE futures of $25.50-$26 a tonne fob ARA.

JET FUEL

* One barge of jet fuel changed hands in the window with Litasco selling to Fina at ICE October gasoil futures plus $69 a tonne cif NWE.

* This was not far off the bids the previous session of around $66 a tonne fob ARA and Friday's trade of plus $70 a tonne cif NWE.

* No cargo trades were reported.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content also recovered, trading at $628-$630 a tonne fob ARA from $617.50-$619.00 a tonne fob ARA on Monday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent also rose, up to $607-$609.50 a tonne fob ARA from $598.00-$599.50 a tonne on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)