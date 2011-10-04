LONDON, Oct 4 Middle distillate barge differentials in northwest Europe firmed further on Tuesday as the closure of Shell's refinery in Singapore following last week's fire continued to provide support.

Uncertainty over the restart of Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels per day refinery has forced up gasoil premiums in Asia , and the expectation that supply will tighten is also pushing up prices in Europe.

"Diesel and fuel oil cracks (have) strengthened significantly over the last few days following the shutdown of Shell's refinery in Singapore," said James Zhang, an energy analyst at Standard Bank Commodities.

The gasoil market is also monitoring low water levels in the Rhine, which may further deter German households from restocking their heating oil tanks as freight rates rise.

To date, restocking has been sluggish due to high outright prices and relatively balmy weather.

The jet fuel barge market has also benefited from the Singapore fire, with premiums bouncing back from 2011 lows at the start of September.

One products trader cited refinery outages and underpricing in September as other contributing factors. "Again Rhine river levels (are) holding up supply," he added.

GASOIL

* Four gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of 50 cents to $1 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Monday's discount of $1.50 a tonne.

* Morgan Stanley again sold all but one of the barges, with North Sea Group offloading the other. BP was the only buyer.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down by 1.34 percent to $862.25 a tonne by 1554 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell slightly to $14.20 a barrel, down from $14.42 around the same time on Monday.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was wider at $5.25 a tonne, out from $4.50 a tonne on Monday. The November/December backwardation was at $8 a tonne.

DIESEL

* Ten diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $50-$53 a tonne fob ARA, up from $47-$49 a tonne in the previous session.

* China Oil Hong Kong Corp and AIC were the busiest sellers, with North Sea Group, Argos and Mercuria also selling barges. BP bought the bulk of the barges, with Shell and Hetco buying one barge apiece.

* China Oil Hong Kong is a subsidiary of China National United Oil Corp which operates filling stations in Hong Kong. Middle distillates brokers said the group had recently hired two new traders in London so they were becoming active in the European window.

* Two barges of 50 ppm traded, at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $46 a tonne fob ARA, up from Monday's bid at $38 a tonne over and Friday's trade at $35 a tonne over.

* Shell bought both barges, from Totsa and North Sea Group.

JET FUEL

* Two jet fuel barges traded in the window, at premiums to the October ICE gasoil futures contract of $86 a tonne fob ARA, up from Monday's trade at $84 a tonne.

* Vitol sold both barges to Shell.

* No cargoes traded although Morgan Stanley was still active in the window offering three cargoes.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $606-$610 a tonne fob ARA, down from price talk of $610-$617 a tonne on Monday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $590-$596 a tonne fob ARA, down from Monday's $595-$602 a tonne range. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)