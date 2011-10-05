LONDON, Oct 5 Diesel barge differentials remained at 40-month highs on Wednesday over $50 a tonne over ICE gasoil futures, as reduced exports from Singapore, refinery maintenance and low inventories lent support.

"There's been poor margins, therefore run cuts in Europe and the U.S., maintenance in U.S. and Europe and Russia, a closed arb from East," a trader said. "In spite of the U.S. arb being open on paper there appears to be a shortage of cargoes compared with 1-2 months ago".

Prices climbed to highs not seen since June 2008 on Tuesday, and remained there during Wednesday's window.

"At some point there's a chance the Germans will need to buy some heating oil, in approximately two weeks time we're guessing, as soon as it starts to get cold," the trader said.

Demand for middle distillates has so far been muted, traders said, adding that low water levels in the Rhine have not helped.

Two of BP's European refineries, Castellon and Lingen, were out of production following fires, although the outages are unlikely to have much impact on the market. [I:DLnL5E7L538R]

In the United States, weekly inventories of distillates -- which include heating oil and diesel -- fell by 744,000 barrels to 156.93 million barrels, compared with an average forecast for a 300,000-barrel draw.

GASOIL

* Eight gasoil barges traded flat to October ICE gasoil futures, while one traded at a discount of $0.50 a tonne.

* Discounts have come in from Tuesday's levels of minus $0.50-$1.00 a tonne.

* Vitol sold four of the barge, while Petroplus sold another three; BP was the only buyer, like on Tuesday.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 gained 0.2 percent to $867.00 a tonne by 1416 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R fell slightly to $13.95 a barrel, after settling at $15.23 on Tuesday.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was wider at $3.75 a tonne, in from $5.25a tonne on Tuesdday.

* Two barges of 50 ppm German heating oil spec traded on Wednesday at premiums to ICE of $49 a tonne, with Total selling to Vitol and North Sea Group selling to Shell.

DIESEL

* Around eleven diesel barges changed hands in the window, with premiums remaining at 40-month highs of between $50-$52 a tonne fob ARA, having traded the previous session at $50-$53 a tonne.

* Mercuria sold 8 of the barges, with China Oil selling another two, while Vitol bought six and Shell another two.

* PetroChina has hired two diesel traders in its London office in a sign that China's largest oil and gas producer is looking to become a major force in the European oil products market.

* Adrian Jacobs, who left Hetco where he was head of trading in June to move to rival AOT, joined PetroChina two weeks ago to trade diesel, said Angela Cranmer, who is also trading diesel at the Chinese firm.

JET FUEL

* A pick up in activity in the window with six barges changing hands, brought prices down to premiums of $83 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures.

* The prices are a tick under Tuesday's levels of $86 a tonne fob ARA.

* Vitol remained the only seller, with Shell picking up three and BP the remainder.

* On the cargo front, Gunvor sold a cargo to BP at premiumsof $85 while Morgan Stanley sold to BP at $81.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $606-$620 a tonne fob ARA, a higher offer from Tuesday's $606-$610 a tonne range.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $589-$598 a tonne, little changed from Tuesday's $590-$596 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)