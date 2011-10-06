LONDON, Oct 6 Diesel barge differentials slipped off 40 month highs on Thursday, dipping slightly below the levels above $50 a tonne seen the previous two sessions.

However they stayed elevated well above levels seen in recent weeks thanks to reduced exports from Singapore, refinery outages and low inventories.

Weekly gasoil inventories independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area dropped to lows not seen since April last year, according to data from Dutch independent oil analyst Pietr Kulsen, as the European refinery turnaround season started.

There was more evidence of interest from Chinese companies in middle distillate trading with Sinopec building a team of six. ?

GASOIL

* One gasoil barges traded flat to October ICE gasoil futures, while one traded at a discount of $1 a tonne, similar to the trades the previous session.

* North Sea Group and Morgan Stanley sold while Mercuria and Gunvor bought.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 gained 1.1 percent to $877.75 a tonne by 1552 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $14.03, up very slightly from the $13.95 a barrel, around the same time the previous session.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $3.75, unchanged from the previous day.

* Two barges of 50 ppm German heating oil spec traded on Wednesday at premiums to ICE of $44 a tonne, slightly lower than the $49 a tonne the previous day.

* AIC sold to Shell and DS Mineraloel.

DIESEL

* Some 20 diesel barges changed hands in the window, with premiums slipping back from 40-month highs.

* The premiums were at $48-$49 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below the $50-$52 a tonne range seen on Wednesday.

* AIC, China Oil Hong Kong, Argos, Mabanaft, Glencore, Statoil and Shell sold.

* Vitol were heavy buyers again, taking 13 of the barges while, Glencore, North Sea Group and BP also bought.

JET FUEL

* Activity in the window dried up again with no cargo or barge deals recorded.

* Cargoes were bid at premiums of $81-$86 a tonne cif New over ICE gasoil futures. They were offered at premiums of $81-$86 a tonne.

* The prices are in line with the $81 and $85 a tonne cif NWE premium seen the previous session.

* On the cargo front, Gunvor sold a cargo to BP at premiums of $85 a tonne while Morgan Stanley sold to BP at a premium of $81.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $609 to $629 a tonne fob ARA, slightly above the $606-$620 a tonne range discussed on Wednesday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $594-598.50, just slightly above the $589-$598 a tonne range on Wednesday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by William Hardy)