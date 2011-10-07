LONDON, Oct 6 Diesel barge differentials fell again on Friday to 46-$47 a tonne, slipping further away from the 40-month highs reached on Wednesday.

While demand has remain flaccid ahead of the winter season, traders said the ramp-up of refinery turnaround activity was lending support to prices.

Brokers said low water levels on the Rhine river would have to rise allowing a greater volume of fuel or oil products to be transported, before demand would take off.

"There is not really any demand, water has to come first, I believe, and there will be the change of the intermediate to winter specs," a broker said. "People have to sell first before they stock".

GASOIL

* Four gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of between $0.50-$1.00 a tonne fob ARA, compared with Thursday's flat trade.

* North Sea Group sold two cargoes to BP while Mabanaft sold to Glencore and Morgan Stanley to Gunvor.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 surged, gaining 2.11 percent to $896.5 a tonne by 1559 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $13.60 a barrel from $11.55 on Thursday.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $5.25, from $4.00 the previous day.

* On the 50 ppm German heating oil spec, two barges traded, with ACI selling to Fina and DS Mineraloel at premiums to October ICE futures of $42 a tonne fob ARA. On Thursday, barges changed hands at $44 a tonne over ICE.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Six diesel barges traded at premiums to ICE futures of between $46-$47 a tonne, still off 40-month highs reached earlier this week, and lower than Thursday's $48-$49 a tonne.

* Argos sold two barges, while Morgan Stanley, AIC and China Oil Hong Kong sold one each. Argos bought one, BP two and Vitol the remaining three.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* There was one trade in the window with Morgan Stanley selling to Vitol at premiums to ICE gasoil November futures of $85. No deals were reported on Thursday.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur were discussed firmer at $620-$629 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $609-$629 a tonne fob ARA the previous session.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $602.00-$607.50 a tonne fob, compared with$594-598.50. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)