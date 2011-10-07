LONDON, Oct 6 Diesel barge differentials fell
again on Friday to 46-$47 a tonne, slipping further away from
the 40-month highs reached on Wednesday.
While demand has remain flaccid ahead of the winter season,
traders said the ramp-up of refinery turnaround activity was
lending support to prices.
Brokers said low water levels on the Rhine river would have
to rise allowing a greater volume of fuel or oil products to be
transported, before demand would take off.
"There is not really any demand, water has to come first, I
believe, and there will be the change of the intermediate to
winter specs," a broker said. "People have to sell first before
they stock".
GASOIL
* Four gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to
October ICE gasoil futures of between $0.50-$1.00 a tonne fob
ARA, compared with Thursday's flat trade.
* North Sea Group sold two cargoes to BP while Mabanaft sold
to Glencore and Morgan Stanley to Gunvor.
* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 surged, gaining
2.11 percent to $896.5 a tonne by 1559 GMT.
* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $13.60 a
barrel from $11.55 on Thursday.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at
$5.25, from $4.00 the previous day.
* On the 50 ppm German heating oil spec, two barges traded,
with ACI selling to Fina and DS Mineraloel at premiums to
October ICE futures of $42 a tonne fob ARA. On Thursday, barges
changed hands at $44 a tonne over ICE.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Six diesel barges traded at premiums to ICE futures of
between $46-$47 a tonne, still off 40-month highs reached
earlier this week, and lower than Thursday's $48-$49 a tonne.
* Argos sold two barges, while Morgan Stanley, AIC and China
Oil Hong Kong sold one each. Argos bought one, BP two and Vitol
the remaining three.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* There was one trade in the window with Morgan Stanley
selling to Vitol at premiums to ICE gasoil November futures of
$85. No deals were reported on Thursday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur were
discussed firmer at $620-$629 a tonne fob ARA, compared with
$609-$629 a tonne fob ARA the previous session.
* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5
percent traded at $602.00-$607.50 a tonne fob, compared
with$594-598.50.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)