LONDON, Oct 10 Diesel barge differentials retreated slightly on Monday, extending a downward trend seen since they reached their highest in over four years last Wednesday.

Demand for gasoil has been dented by relatively firm prices which have been supported by low levels on the river Rhine which have pushed up transportation costs.

No jet fuel traded in the window, with traders waiting to see the impact on the market of the partial restart of its largest crude distillation unit at its Singapore refinery less than two weeks after the plant was shut.

The closure of the refinery helped push up oil product prices across the board, so if flows come back sooner than expected, this could lead to differentials being pressured, traders said.

GASOIL

* One gasoil barge traded in the window at a discount to October ICE gasoil futures of $1 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the $0.50-$1.00 a tonne fob ARA range on Friday.

* Gunvor sold to BP.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 jumped again, gaining 2.4 percent to $917.50 a tonne by 1542 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $13.43 a barrel, slightly lower than the $13.60 a barrel seen on Friday.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $5.75, up slightly from $5.25 on Friday.

* Four barges of 50 ppm German heating oil spec barges traded at premiums to October ICE futures of $38-$39 per barrel.

* Argos and AIC sold while Fina and Vitol bought.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Nine diesel barges traded at premiums to ICE futures of between $42 and $46 a tonne below the $46-$47 a tonne seen on Friday.

* Argos, North Sea Group and Shell sold while Vitol, China Oil Hong Kong Corp and BP bought.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* There were no deals done in the window. Before the window, cargoes were bid at a premium to the November ICE gasoil future of between $75 a tonne cif NWE and$83 a tonne.

* Offers were made at the $81-$83 a tonne cif NWE range.

* This compares to the $85 a tonne cif NWE trade done on Friday.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur were discussed firmer at $637-$647 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $620-$629 a tonne fob ARA discussed on Friday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $618-$627.25 a tonne fob ARA, up from $602.00-$607.50 a tonne traded on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)