LONDON, Oct 11 Diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe remained elevated on Tuesday on the back of continuing strong demand and tight supply due to low refinery run rates.

Refinery runs in 16 European countries fell to 82.5 percent in September according to data from industry monitor Euroilstock, well below the 84.3 percent seen at the same time last year .

"Refineries in Europe have been running on low rates by historical standards for most of this year, thereby limiting middle distillate supply," said James Zhang, an oil analyst at Standard Bank.

This has led to a counter-seasonal decline in gasoil inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. Zhang said low inventories posed the risk of big rallies in middle distillate cracks, especially if the winter is cold.

Traders added that markets were tight across the middle distillates complex due to a combination of refinery maintenance and lower exports from Russia, partly as a result of export taxes.

GASOIL

* Three 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2 a tonne fob ARA, compared with a discount of $1 a tonne on Monday.

* Gunvor and Mabanaft were on the sell side, and BP and Shell were buyers.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down just 0.38 percent to $914.50 a tonne by 1552 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $12.06 a barrel, down from $13.43 a barrel around the same time on Monday.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $6.50, wider than Monday's $5.75, deterring traders from putting product into storage. The October contract expires on Wednesday.

* One barge of 50 ppm heating oil traded at a premium to November ICE gasoil futures of $40 a tonne fob ARA. AIC sold the barge to Vitol.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Eight diesel barges traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $45 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Monday's trades in the $42-$46 a tonne range.

* AIC, Glencore, North Sea Group and Statoil were sellers and Vitol, BP and Hetco were buyers.

* One barge also traded at $39 over October ICE gasoil futures, with North Sea Group selling to Omneo Trading.

* "Diesel still seems to be well sought," said one broker.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* There were no deals once again in the window, and no bids. Offers came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $82 a tonne fob ARA, and premiums to November of $84 a tonne. This was slightly stronger than Monday's offers in the $81-$83 a tonne range.

* There have been no barge trades in the window over the last four trading days which one broker attributed to a lack of demand.

* "Possibly it is a bit of readjusting after the differentials shot up due to the Singapore refinery fire and now they are settling again," he said.

* The two million tonnes of jet fuel projected to arrive in Europe from Asia this month are not yet being seen. One cargo broker said he was currently seeing barrels from the Middle East but there was nothing from Asia, other than India.

* No cargoes traded.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $635-$650 a tonne fob ARA, a wider range than Monday's $637-$647 a tonne.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $620-$626 a tonne fob ARA, compared with Monday's $618-$627.25 a tonne range.

* "The high sulphur fuel oil market is very tight, stocks are very low globally," said one fuel oil trader. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)