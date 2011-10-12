LONDON, Oct 12 The backwardation between the first two months of ICE gasoil futures rose on Wednesday to around $15.00 a tonne, levels not seen since May this year.

The profit margin for gasoil refining meanwhile fell, prompting concern amid analysts that refiners could further trim back already tight run rates ahead of the winter demand season.

"The front backwardation in ICE gasoil is still very high but it is a concern to see such a sharp fall in the distillates crack as we start the winter", Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob wrote in this morning's note.

Jakob said the weakness in the middle distillates crack despite refinery outages could prompt more plants to idle for longer.

His comments come after Euroilstocks data on Tuesday showed September refinery run rates fell to around 82.53 percent from 84.36 percent in August, and below last September's level of 84.34 percent.

"The current rally in Brent futures needs now to find some renewed support from distillates," Jakob said, noting tempered gains in copper and middle distillates could spell caution on the Chinese growth story.

The European physical market failed to offer support on Wednesday, however, with no barge trades in the windows for gasoil, heating oil or jet.

GASOIL

* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window, with bids and offers in the $9-$14 range over ICE gasoil futures.

* On Tuesday, three barges traded at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2 a tonne.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was 0.71 percent up at $932.00 a tonne by 1601 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $11.90 a barrel, firmer after settling at $10.78 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at $14.50, a significant widening from Tuesday's $6.75, and keeping traders away from the storage play.

* The backwardation widened to levels not seen since May this year.

* Physical deliveries of gasoil for the October futures contract fell to 112,000 tonnes, down 28.1 percent from September, the ICE said. ICE said the contract settled at $912 a tonne.

* No barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window, with bids and offers at $38-$45 a tonne. On Tuesday, one barge traded at a premiums of $40 a tonne.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* There were no diesel barges trading in the window, with bid-offers in a range of between $45-$47 a tonne fob ARA but for different periods.

* The previous session, eight diesel barges traded at premiums of $45 a tonne.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No jet barges traded in the window, the fifth consecutive day there were no deals attributed to a lack of demand.

* On the jet front, two cargoes traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $76 a tonne cif NWE.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content were traded up at between $655-$656 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $635-$650 a tonne on Tuesday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded firmer at $635.75-$642.00 a tonne, up from the previous session's $620-$626 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)