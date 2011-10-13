LONDON, Oct 13 Gasoil and diesel differentials in northwest Europe leapt on Thursday as a lack of supply in the prompt market pushed up premiums, with gasoil stocks at lows not seen since December 2008.

This was attributed partly to refinery run cuts and maintenance, and partly to the switch away from 0.1 percent gasoil in the German residential heating oil market.

Gasoil stocks independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell to 33-month lows according to the latest data from Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen .

In the United States the Energy Information Administration said that distillate stocks fell by 2.93 million barrels, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 600,000 barrel drop.

A diesel broker said the wide backwardation in European gasoil is stripping stocks from the market, with the ICE gasoil futures November/December spread at around $11 a tonne.

He said he had last seen such a wide backwardation in the early 1990s when backwardation rather than contango was the norm. The current backwardation in crude oil is a factor.

"Further production problems through the winter could drive the Brent backwardation higher, which would also squeeze the products," he said.

Gasoil and fuel oil supplies are also being impacted by delays to shipping in the Bosporus. One products trader said there were about 160 vessels currently trying to get out of the Black Sea into the Mediterranean.

"The channel between the East of Turkey and Istanbul is very narrow, and there is a slight bottleneck," he said.

GASOIL

* Three barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne fob ARA. North Sea Group sold to Glencore and bought two barges from Vitol.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was up 0.41 percent at $922.25 a tonne by 1549 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $13.70 a barrel, firming from Wednesday's $11.90 a barrel.

* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at $10.50, narrowing from $14.50 on Wednesday.

* No barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Five diesel barges traded in the window, at premiums to November ICE gasoil of $55-$57 a tonne fob ARA, up from a bid-offer range of $45-$47 a tonne on Wednesday.

* Mercuria, Statoil and China Oil Hong Kong were on the sell side, while Vitol and BP were buyers.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No jet barges traded in the window, the sixth consecutive day that there were no deals.

* Offers came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $75-$80, but no bids were seen.

* A barge broker said it was difficult to find buyers. Seasonal factors are partly to blame as the summer flying season is over and Christmas holidays are still two months away.

* "There are still no indications as to where the buyers would start to show interest," he added.

* Four cargoes traded at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $72-73 a tonne fob ARA. Morgan Stanley sold all four cargoes to Vitol.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $644-$651 a tonne fob ARA, down from Wednesday's trades at $655-$656 a tonne.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded down at $627-$635 a tonne, from $635.75-$642 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)