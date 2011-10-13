LONDON, Oct 13 Gasoil and diesel differentials
in northwest Europe leapt on Thursday as a lack of supply in the
prompt market pushed up premiums, with gasoil stocks at lows not
seen since December 2008.
This was attributed partly to refinery run cuts and
maintenance, and partly to the switch away from 0.1 percent
gasoil in the German residential heating oil market.
Gasoil stocks independently held at the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell to 33-month lows according
to the latest data from Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen .
In the United States the Energy Information Administration
said that distillate stocks fell by 2.93 million barrels,
compared with analysts' forecasts for a 600,000 barrel drop.
A diesel broker said the wide backwardation in European
gasoil is stripping stocks from the market, with the ICE gasoil
futures November/December spread at around $11 a tonne.
He said he had last seen such a wide backwardation in the
early 1990s when backwardation rather than contango was the
norm. The current backwardation in crude oil is a factor.
"Further production problems through the winter could drive
the Brent backwardation higher, which would also squeeze the
products," he said.
Gasoil and fuel oil supplies are also being impacted by
delays to shipping in the Bosporus. One products trader said
there were about 160 vessels currently trying to get out of the
Black Sea into the Mediterranean.
"The channel between the East of Turkey and Istanbul is very
narrow, and there is a slight bottleneck," he said.
GASOIL
* Three barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at
premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne fob ARA.
North Sea Group sold to Glencore and bought two barges from
Vitol.
* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was up 0.41
percent at $922.25 a tonne by 1549 GMT.
* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $13.70 a
barrel, firming from Wednesday's $11.90 a barrel.
* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at
$10.50, narrowing from $14.50 on Wednesday.
* No barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Five diesel barges traded in the window, at premiums to
November ICE gasoil of $55-$57 a tonne fob ARA, up from a
bid-offer range of $45-$47 a tonne on Wednesday.
* Mercuria, Statoil and China Oil Hong Kong were on the sell
side, while Vitol and BP were buyers.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet barges traded in the window, the sixth consecutive
day that there were no deals.
* Offers came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of
$75-$80, but no bids were seen.
* A barge broker said it was difficult to find buyers.
Seasonal factors are partly to blame as the summer flying season
is over and Christmas holidays are still two months away.
* "There are still no indications as to where the buyers
would start to show interest," he added.
* Four cargoes traded at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of
$72-73 a tonne fob ARA. Morgan Stanley sold all four cargoes to
Vitol.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur
content were discussed at $644-$651 a tonne fob ARA, down from
Wednesday's trades at $655-$656 a tonne.
* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5
percent traded down at $627-$635 a tonne, from $635.75-$642 a
tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)